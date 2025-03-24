Waldron Village Voice

Spring has well and truly sprung this week and the tiny village of Waldron is sparkling with an abundance of daffodils, primroses, violets and hyacinths, with tulips not far behind.

This weekend we will "spring forward" and advance our clocks by one hour on Saturday evening as we move into British Summer Time. As if by magic our days will appear to have lengthened, which may be an illusion but it feels as if we can breathe more easily, smile more readily and stand outside to chat to our neighbours without shivering. On Saturday morning there's the Spring litter pick when adults and children will set out from the Lucas Hall armed with large plastic bags and protective clothing to collect the rubbish discarded over the past few months on our beautiful lanes around Waldron.

This Sunday, the last of March, is Mothering Sunday as it has been called for centuries in Britain, to commemorate the mid-Sunday of Lent. The name is derived from the pre-Reformation custom of visiting the "mother Church" and young girls who were in service were allowed a day off by their employers to return home to see their mothers, carrying a small bunch of violets. In the past it was customary to bake a Simnel Cake, but it's rare to find a recipe these days unless you have an old Aga cookbook by Mary Berry (aged 90 this week and still going strong)...

Services this week, 30 March, the fourth Sunday of Lent, are both at St Bartholomew's in Cross in Hand. Holy Communion is at 8.00 am and Father Simon will preside and preach. Family Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Simon will again preside and preach. Sarah Mackenzie and Mary Everett will provide refreshments after the service and coffee and (yes!)Simnel Cake will be on the menu.

You are reminded that next weekend on Sunday 6 April will be Passion Sunday and the 10.00 am service, which will be at All Saints' will be followed by the Annual Parish Meeting and a short AGM of the Friends of Waldron Churches. Everyone will be most welcome to stay and hear (among other things) how the Flush Fund is progressing towards the provision of toilet facilities at All Saints. ENDS