Waldron Village Voice

Spring has brought sunshine at last after weeks of grey skies and low temperatures. Weather forecasters have assured us that march was a particularly dry month, but it certainly didn't feel like it!

Services this week, 6 April, Passion Sunday for church-goers, are both at All Saints' church in Waldron. Holy Communion is at 8.00 am and Father Simon Hobbs is president and preacher. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Simon will again preside and preach. This will be followed by the Annual Parish Meeting and a short AGM of the Friends of Waldron Churches. Everyone will be most welcome to stay and hear (among other things) how the Flush Fund is progressing towards the provision of toilet facilities at All Saints'. With a target of £20,000 rumour has it that we have already reached the first target of £1000.

This month's Waldron Country market will be on Thursday 10 April from 10.00 am until 12.30 at the Holy Cross Priory Village, Lewes Road. As well as about 18 stalls of food and crafts, there will be coffee and tea available.

Tyler's Ground at the top of Possingworth Lane continues to be one of the most charming places in Waldron for delicious coffee, home-made cakes and freshly baked croissants, breakfast and lunches. Everything is freshly prepared in their own kitchen and the ingredients are whatever is in season. Opening times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, for breakfast from 9.00 - 11.30 am and lunch from 12.00 - 2.30 pm. Cream teas are also available but because everything is made on the day, must be booked in advance.

Next week is Holy Week beginning with Palm Sunday on 13 April and building up to Good Friday on 18 April and Easter Sunday, one of the major Festivals of the church's year on 20 April.