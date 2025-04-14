Waldron Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's already five weeks since Simon and Nicole Denny took over running The Star Inn at Waldron and it feels as if they have been here for ever. They have settled in to the flat above the pub with their two daughters and have begun to introduce some new additions to the menu which have gone down well with the regulars.

At the outset they have been delighted to find that there was a solid, committed team in place in the kitchen and front of house and have involved them in their plans for the future. There have been changes to some of the suppliers and Simon has gone out of his way to involve the existing staff bringing their local knowledge, for instance including the Delves family with their dairy producing their cheeses to the menu, and getting very locally-caught fish brought up daily from the coast. Meat comes from Leppard's, also very local. The aim is to provide sustainable, seasonal food, reasonable priced and cooked daily.

Simon has a background in marketing and event management while Nicole's degree was in English from Westminster after school in the south-east. They met when they both worked for IPC, the publishing company. The idea to move out to this area developed when they had their first daughter and Nicole's mother offered her help with child care, which fitted in well with their plans to moved.

The next moment of serendipity was buying a house close to Paul and Deborah Lefort and a social conversation revealed that Paul was considering retirement. "What if"? became "shall we make an offer?" and the future gradually opened up for the Denny family. They're now finding life in a rural area is full of surprises - like the arrival of a pony and trap outside the pub one morning or the discovery that Morris Men make regular visits to perform in the square, or the booked arrival of the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company on 30 July with this year's dramatic production of "Gentle Harry's Farm". There's more to come...

With Easter happening at the end of this week and an Easter Egg Hunt planned for Friday, not to mention celebrations for the anniversary of VE Day at the beginning of May there's plenty going on for the new family at The Star and Waldron has certainly made them welcome.

Today, Good Friday 18 April, Holy Week continues with the Stations of the Cross at St Bartholomew's from 12 noon to 1.00 pm, then from 1.00 pm to 1.30 there's frugality and fasting in the Alleluia Room. From 2.00 pm - 3.00 pm there is the Good Friday Liturgy at All Saints' in Waldron.

Easter Day is on Sunday 20 April with the Dawn Eucharist happening at 7.00 am at St Bartholomew's, the Lighting of the Easter Fire and the First Communion of Easter. Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. This will be followed by bacon rolls and coffee in the Alleluia Room. Family Eucharist will be at 11.00 am at All Saints' in Waldron at which Fr Simon Hobbs will again preside and preach. Everyone is welcome to a glass of celebratory Prosecco afterwards.

If you notice that on Wednesday 23 April Brian Tompsett has raised the flag of St George on the Church Tower at Waldron that's because it is St George's Day, our patron saint. (Also incidentally the birthday of William Shakespeare, our best and most famous poet and playwright).

You are more likely to know that Wednesday 23 April is the date of the next pub quiz and it's time for you to book your team. Up to six people, please, and it's advisable for you to book your table in advance. See you there!