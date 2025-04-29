Waldron Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A few weeks ago farmer John Chambers was concerned that the wet winter and early Spring weather foreshadowed difficult growing conditions. The fields were flooded. At at this last weekend, he was worried that the lack of rain during April meant that seeds weren't germinating.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the rest of us, however, sunshine means pleasure, getting out in the garden, happily putting away the winter woollies and unpacking the shorts and t-shirts. During the last couple of weeks the pub has dusted off its barbecue and put it to good use. The cricketers have oiled their bats and begun their summer programme of matches and on Tuesday of this week the croquet players held their first practice.

The bell ringers in the tower at All Saints' have been practising for the national celebratory bell ringing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe) on 8 May at 6.30 pm. Brian Tompsett will raise the Union Flag to fly for several days amid general rejoicing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm Waldron Market will take place at Holy Cross Priory and organiser Graeme Mackenzie reports a buzz of excitement in anticipation of the event. He says that some of the traders will be dressing 1945-style to recreate the mood of the day and they will be joined by young vocalist Maria Myatt, who will be entertaining visitors in the Broughton Lounge with songs from WW2. We're encouraged to come along and join in, and in case you've forgotten the words there'll be (printed!) song sheets to bring it all back to those of us with long memories. No doubt there'll be "We'll meet again" and "There'll be blue birds over the White Cliffs of Dover" and I suspect there'll not be a dry eye in the house. The market will be full of good food and stylish crafts, Graeme promises and (wink wink) there might even be some products that were in short supply during the War. As far as I know Waldron's own Black Marketeer, said to be one Jimmy Green, isn't still alive, but who knows?

The list of men from Waldron parish killed in WW2

On Sunday 11 May, after Holy Communion at 8.00 am at St Bartholomew's, and instead of the usual Morning Service, there will be at 11.00 am special prayers to commemorate VE Day at the War Memorial in Waldron and to remember the men from our parish who went to war and didn't survive. Following that there will be a barbecue in the Star garden to which everyone is welcome.

Returning to this coming weekend, the 3rd Sunday of Easter, 4 May services will be at All Saints'. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. At 10.00 am there will be Parish Eucharist and Fr Simon will again preside and preach. Refreshments after the service will be provided by Bev and Keith Bulmer. ENDS