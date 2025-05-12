Waldron Village Voice

During last weekend Waldron put on the final celebration for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day with a Civic Service around the War Memorial in the centre of the village.

This culminated in a reading of an extract from the speech by King George VI on May 8 all those years ago to thank God and all those who had fought in that war to bring it to a successful conclusion, and especially those wo lost their lives in the conflict. "Let us remember the men in all the services and the women in all the services who have laid down their lives" he said and then went on "Let us salute in proud gratitude the great host of the living who have brought us to victory. I cannot praise them to the measure of each one's service, for in a total war the efforts of all rise to the same noble height and all are devoted to the common purpose. Armed or unarmed, men and women, you have fought, striven and endured to your utmost." Those assembled in the sunshine sang the National Anthem before breaking up with a blessing from Fr Simon Hobbs and an encouragement to go into the pub for lunch for as he said, every happy village thrives through having church and pub working together.

To that happy combination those of us with long memories might add "a village bobby" to make up a truly happy triumvirate. Sadly, there are no longer any village bobbies who knew their communities inside out and were loved and respected by everyone. But living amongst us there is still an example of just such a man, Brian Tompsett, who retired in 1996 after thirty years in the Sussex Constabulary and is still serving this community as our Bell Captain. Several years ago Brian was persuaded to dust off his ancient typewriter to describe his service in his booklet "The Life and times of a Sussex Bobby". It's a delightful read describing a time when life was apparently much simpler, and there doesn't seem to have been such a desperate need to rush, and, dare I say, people were kinder to each other. Brian is selling his booklet for £10 a copy, the proceeds of which will go to the "Flush Fund" aimed at putting a loo into our ancient church at Waldron. So he's still serving his community! Find Brian ringing the bells at All Saints' or practising with his team on a Monday evening or you might see him cycling through village on his pedal-bike, just like old times.

The monthly meeting of "Singing for Fun for everyone" takes place this month on Wednesday 21 May between 2 and 4.00 pm at the Methodist Church Hall at the top or Firgrove Road. There's a small charge of £5 each to cover the cost of hiring the hall and for refreshments and everyone is welcome.

Tomorrow, Saturday 17 May there will be a coffee morning in aid of church funds at Bryckden Place, Possingworth Lane TN21 0RD by kind invitation of Rosemary Mays Smith

On Sunday 18 May, the fifth Sunday of Easter, both services will be held at All Saints' church. Holy Communion is at 8.00 am when Fr Simon will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Simon will preside and Tim Hough will preach. Dawn Chambers and Angela Hough will serve refreshments after the service. ENDS