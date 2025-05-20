Waldron Village Voice

One of the joys of summer in Waldron is the visit of the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company which this year happens on Wednesday, July 30 at 7.30pm in the field behind The Star. If you haven't yet seen a performance by the Rudes, you have a treat in store.

Peter Talbot was the producer/playwright who brought the Rudes into being in the 1990s with his dream of a touring theatre company bringing commedia dell'arte productions across the south of England in the open air to villages in the summer. He persuaded a number of District Councils and other public bodies to grant-aid this mad scheme ("in England during the summer? you must be joking?") and encouraged by positive reviews from the national press, Pete gradually built his audience over years.

He was undaunted by lack of regular funding, and as well as income from ticket sales, he found instead a bunch of supporters prepared to put their hands in their own pockets to keep him going.

Pete holds auditions annually, has mainly found his cast from among newly-qualified drama students and has always made it a principle to pay them the going rate. They're multi-talented, often being able to play more than one musical instrument and switching parts skilfully. With a reputation for attracting audiences across the south of England (even travelling into Dorset, Hampshire and Surrey as well as home base in East and West Sussex and Kent) the Rudes are a success story in the same mould as the old travelling players of Shakespearean times.

So the Rudes roll on and this year the production is "Gentle Harry's Farm". Leave 21st century reality behind and enjoy an Enid-Blytonesque romp in which heroines win against the dastardly thieves with plenty of gentle satire to salt the plot. The goodies are good, the baddies get their com-uppance and all's right with the world.

Visit the group's website www.therudes.co.uk for tickets, performance locations and times. All seating is unallocated, (be prepared to be organised gently into audience lines), bring your own camping chairs and dress warmly - chilly evenings are almost guaranteed even in mid-summer - and a torch to find your way out of the field of performance at the end.

Doors (through a tent) open at 6.30 for those bringing their own picnics, but many of the audience in Waldron book a pre-performance supper at The Star. The whole evening is informal and fun!

Coming back to this week, services (Sunday, May 25) are both at St Bartholomew's , Cross in Hand. Holy Communion is at 8.00 am and Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Family Eucharist is at 10am and Fr Simon will preside and Andy Delves will preach. Thursday, May 29 is Ascension Day and there will be open-air Eucharist at 6pm in the Alleluia Room. President and preacher will be Fr Simon.