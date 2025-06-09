Waldron Village Voice

Waldron Cricket Club will be playing at home on the Cattam tomorrow Saturday 14 June against a Neville X1 starting at 1.00 pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cricket has been played in Waldron since 1757, as recorded in The Diary of Thomas Turner of East Hoathly. At that time the players were probably drawn from the estates round the village and are likely to have been a mix of the local gentry and their employees. At a date unknown this was formalised and the village team became the Waldron Cricket Club (WCC) with a motto Nives Ludum Impedire Solum Possunt which apparently referred to a notorious summer's day when snow fell - hence "Only snow can stop play". The Club is keen to increase their playing members, so if any newcomers to the village would like to brush up their old skills and enjoy a game they would be made very welcome. Contact the secretary Humphrey Keenlyside (07909 691754) for more information.

Also on Saturday 14 June Ian Dixon will be opening his garden at Brambles in Dern Lane for a coffee morning in aid of our two churches from 10.00 am to 12.30pm. There will be coffee and cakes for sale, a bring-and-buy and a raffle and Ian will be showing off his model railway (set up in the garden) if the weather permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday 18 June Singing for Fun for Everyone will hold its monthly meeting from 2 - 4pm at the Methodist Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. The charge per head of £5 covers the cost of hall hire and refreshments and everyone is welcome to give their vocal chords a little cheerful exercise.

User (UGC) Submitted

On Thursday 19 June there will be a wine tasting at the Star Inn starting at 7.00 pm. This is likely to be a very popular event so you are advised to book ahead.

On 28 June there will be an afternoon tea with musical entertainment at All Saints' Church at 4.00 pm. The programme will include songs by Faure and Chausson and opera arias by Mozart, Delibes and Verdi. The soloists are Yvonne Lloyd (soprano), Christopher Dixon (baritone) and George Oakenford (bass). Gavin Stevens and Brian Steer will accompany. There is no ticket charge but a retiring collection will be taken towards the maintenance of the organ and to the 'Flush Fund', our fundraiser to provide lavatory facilities at All Saints'.

This Sunday 15 June is Trinity Sunday and both services will be at All Saints' in Waldron. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am at which Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Simon will again preside and preach. Refreshments after the service will be provided by Dawn Chambers and Angela Hough.