Waldron Village Voice

The summer weather seems set fair over Waldron as the temperature rises to welcome the longest day of the year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only our farmers are anxious as, while Kent received a month's worth of rain last week, East Sussex had barely enough to water the gardens.

First, some sad news: it's hard to find the words to describe Bill Davis, who died suddenly last month and whose funeral will take place at All Saints' Church on Wednesday 25 June at 11.00 am. He was one of the nicest, kindest and highly-regarded people in Waldron, a pillar of the business community in Heathfield, working for fifty years for accountants Gibbons and Mannington and known to many. (The company celebrated him with a surprise lunch at The Star earlier this year.) He and his late wife Val, their three children Jeremy, Malcolm, Clare and the grandchildren were a united and loving family. Speak to anyone who knew him and the description "a real gentleman" is used again and again. Bill will be sorely missed by his large family and the wide circle of friends who loved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon and Nicole at The Star are hosting regular events at the pub and while the recent weather has been so good, have welcomed musicians to perform in the garden at the weekends. Barbecued food has been on the summer menu but by popular request the Sunday roast has been re-introduced. On 27 June the Morris Men are visiting the pub to perform outside in the square and on 28 June there will be a jazz trio.

User (UGC) Submitted

On 28 June there will be an afternoon tea with musical entertainment at All Saints' Church at 4.00 pm The programme will include songs by Faure and Chausson and opera arias by Mozart, Delibes and Verdi The soloists will be Yvonne Lloyd (soprano), Christopher Dixon (baritone) and George Oakenford (bass). Gavin Stevens and Brian Steer will accompany. There's no ticket charge but a retiring collection will be taken towards the maintenance of the organ and to the "Flush Fund", our fundraiser to provide lavatory facilities at All Saints'.

Waldron Cricket Club will be playing at home this weekend on Sunday against The Moose XI, starting at 1.00 pm on the Cattam.

This Sunday 22 June, the first Sunday of Trinity, services will be held at St Bartholomew's Church in Cross in Hand. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Family Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Simon will again preside and preach. Refreshments will be provided after the service by Moira and Ray James.