Waldron Village Voice

This week has brought the ighest June temperatures ever for the first day's play at Wimbledon and in general terms, the highest since 1976.

Lawns are brown and dried to a crisp, but anyone worrying that they'll never be green again should remember the hot weather of the first few weeks at the beginning of the Covid epidemic. The lawns were dry and brown then too, but after heavy rain later in 2020, they recovered gradually and were back to their lush greenness surprisingly quickly.

Last weekend began with a visit to the village from Long Man Morris (all male) accompanied by the Knots of May, an all-female group of Morris dancers. The tradition of country dancing still survives in Sussex and Kent, which may come as a surprise to some of our new arrivals who may have moved from larger towns or cities to a rural community like Waldron. Have a look at the touring programme of visits for any of these groups and you'll see that they are thriving and active, mostly during spring and summer, starting in April with dancing and long rope skipping on Good Friday (another tradition - older people may remember it from junior school.)

There's Garland Day at Lewes Castle with competitions and dancing between several Morris groups, like Long Man Morris, Ditchling Morris, Magog Morris, Anderida and Cuckoo's Nest Morris. There's a Day of Dance at Chichester when Morris Groups come from all over Sussex and Kent and perform amongst the shoppers in the pedestrianised traffic-free centre. The male dancers are kitted out in the traditional long white socks, frock-coats (hand sewn, some handed down through whole families) top hats with garlands, carrying sticks and accompanied by bands including old instruments such as the 'serpent'. Female groups like the Knots of May have full-length dresses, pin-tucked, topped with with white pinafores and clogs or black button-shoes, and carrying sticks or garlands of hand-made flowers. It's all very non-PC but it's rooted in history!

Amongst several organisations in Waldron operating for our spare-time pleasure we can definitely count the Women's Institute, which meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month in the Lucas Hall. The WI is a national organisation originally established in Canada where it began to help women in isolated communities to find friends and share common interests. There was a strongly educational strand to its original purpose and was quickly adopted by other countries, arriving in England during the First World War. Waldron's branch started in the mid-1930s and really took off in WWII, raising money for the war effort and knitting and making clothes for refugees displaced by invasion in their home countries. Amongst other worthy causes, Waldron's WI raised money to finance a Churchill Tank, with "Waldron WI" proudly displayed in bold letters on its flank! These days new members are welcomed to the current friendly branch and will find a varied programme of lectures already planned for the year starting in September. These include "The secret life of the honey bee", " Volcanoes, Earthquakes and Tsunamis" and "Jewels of the Duchess of Windsor". Contact the Secretary Dawn Chambers (01435 812470) for more details.

Services this Sunday 6 July will be at All Saints' Church. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am when Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Simon will again preside and preach. Waldron Community Market will be on Thursday 10 July at the Holy Cross Priory, Lewes Road, Cross in Hand from 10.00 - 12.30 pm. On Saturday 12 July at 10.00 am there will be a coffee morning for church funds at Covert, Moat Lane, hosted by Wendy and Richard Leach, with cakes and stalls, a Bring and Buy and a raffle. Everyone is most welcome.