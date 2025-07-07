Waldron Village Voice

Brian Tompsett, Bell Tower Captain at All Saints’ was in touch recently with a new record.

He tells me that on Monday 23 June at the weekly bell practice, history was made when eight ladies rang the eight bells. This was probably the first time ever that the Waldron bells were rung by an all-female band, but more importantly they were all Waldron ringers.

Last Sunday in the late afternoon Waldron received heavy rain at last after days of heat and dried-up gardens. One resident described the downpour as “apocalyptic”, another as “one hellava storm”.

It introduced itself with a massive crack of lightning, deafening thunder and then the heavens opened, the electricity went off and within minutes the lanes were running with a minor river of deep water. It lasted about half an hour but strangely it was very localised, for Hailsham only got a minor shower. According to John Chambers Waldron had 28 mls of rain in one burst and then another six mls overnight, a total of 34 mls or about one and a half inches. The weather forecast for the rest of the week is of gradually increasing temperatures.

The Lady Bellringers

On Saturday 12 July at 10.00 am there will be a coffee morning for church funds at Covert, Moat Lane hosted by Wendy and Richard Leach, with cakes, stalls, a Bring and Buy and raffle. Everyone is most welcome.

The next pub quiz will be on Wednesday 16 July at 7.00 pm for a prompt start at 7.30. Maximum six people in a team and please book in advance as these quizzes are very popular. The evening includes a two-course supper taken halfway through the evening.

Two more dates for your diaries : on Thursday 24 July at 6.30 pm there will be cheese and wine with musical entertainment. Further details to follow. On Saturday 26 July Foxhunt Manor Garden will be open from 11.00 am – 4.00 pm in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne.

Services this Sunday 13 July will be at St Bartholomew’s, Cross in Hand. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am when Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Mark Hill will preside and preach. John and Nicole Hudson will serve coffee and refreshments after the service.