Waldron Village Voice

With temperatures soaring above 30 degrees and gardens browned to a crisp, Southern Water has predictably banned hosepipe use from today, Friday.

This week the forecast is for cooler temperatures and even the possibility of rain - it can't come too soon for our gardens.

But it's not just the hot weather which has caused the villagers of Waldron to decide that they have had enough of cars, delivery vans and huge lorries using our quiet lanes as race tracks to knock a few seconds off their journeys to work and home at the end of the day. It started because East Sussex County Council seems to have decided suddenly to cram their much-needed road repairs programme in our little patch of heaven into a few weeks of action. "Road Closed" or Road Ahead Closed" signs (they're different ) have been appearing all over the place, sometimes without notice. Faced with delays, drivers have searched for a quick diversion and settled on - guess what? - a little village called Waldron. The fact that our tiny lanes are totally unsuitable for heavy traffic seems not to have occurred to these drivers who show little courtesy and sometimes unpleasant rudeness to those who live here.

Predictably, residents have decided in the nicest possible way to fight back and make it as difficult as possible for these drivers to speed through our village. Cars have been parked in the road to slow traffic tearing through the lanes, in the hope that driving through Waldron is no longer a quick route to other parts of the county. It's not an entirely trouble-free solution - the school bus has sometimes been delayed by a few minutes and villagers have to be patient trying to get into their own driveways when the binmen are at work, but at least there's a feeling that we're doing something. There's also talk of signing a petition for a lower speed-limit in smaller villages , but that would take years, not weeks to achieve. If anyone has a better idea, let's hear it.

Coming up in the second half of July : on Thursday 24 July at 6.30 pm, there will be cheese and wine with musical entertainment in All Saints' Church in aid of the "Flush Fund to put a loo in our church. It's hoped to begin work this summer. On Saturday 26 July July Foxhunt Manor Garden will be open from 11.00 am - 4.00 pm in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne. And on Wednesday 30 Jully the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company brings its much-heralded drama production "Gentle Harry's Farm" to Waldron, in the field behind the pub at 7.30 pm. Bring your own chairs and a picnic (from 6.00 pm) or book a table in The Star to have a pre-performance meal (but book in advance please!) Also if the weather breaks before then, you may be wise to bring something warm to fend off the evening chill, and a torch to guide you through the grden after the performance. To book tickets, access information and more, visit their website www.therudes.co.uk . Ticket prices vary according the age of the participants and size of the party from £10 - £24.

Services this Sunday 20 July will be at All Saints' Church, Waldron. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am when Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Simon will preside and Andy Delves will preach. Dawn Chambers and Angela Hough will serve coffee and refreshments after the service.