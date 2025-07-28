Waldron Village Voice

On Sunday 10 August the annual Classic Car and Bike Show comes to Waldron, organised by the Rotary Club of Heathfield and Waldron - and it's Big!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local people either love it or hate it, mainly because it attracts thousands of people and the village struggles to accommodate them and their vehicles. Grit your teeth friends, it's for charity! That includes the Friends of Waldron Churches (and we're still saving for our much-needed loo in our village church All Saint's) and Sussex Family Support Work (FSW) which helps families in need in Sussex.

The Show itself is on the Recreation Ground (the Cattam) and parking for visitors is on the field opposite, which will be clearly signposted and marshalled. As well as the classic cars and bikes there will be local vendors, stalls of all kinds, beer and wine on sale, a barbecue, Pimms and prosecco, live music, ice creams, afternoon tea served from the cricket pavilion and a bouncy castle for the children. It will be a family fun day and entrance is £2 for adults and children come free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If visitors want to enjoy a little peace and quiet, make for the Lucas Hall next to the Recreation Ground where there's an Art Show with work from local artists and craftspeople. There will be paintings, drawings, ceramics, glass, photographs, furniture and sculpture.

User (UGC) Submitted

For local residents Rotary will be putting out traffic cones all down the High Street to discourage visitors from stopping. Locals are advised to park off the High Street if you can park in your own driveway, or park in the field and walk to the event. Best of all perhaps is to volunteer to help and if you're free for an hour or two , offer your help to Tim Williams - e-mail him on [email protected]. You'll be welcomed with open arms!

This weekend we will be celebrating Lammas on Sunday 3 August. There will be no 8.00 am service, and the Lammas service will be at 10.00 am at Heronsdale, Moat Lane, courtesy of the Chambers family. Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach and refreshments will be provided by Dawn and Lizzie Chambers. Come prepared to sit on a straw bale, although there are usually chairs for those who need them. Please note the work on the new loo in All Saints' begins on 4 August and the church may be locked while the work continues, except when the workmen are there.