Waldron Village Voice

August in Waldron is a busy month and you'll need to concentrate to keep up!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 9 August we are promised a visit from the picturesque Penny Farthing Gathering from about 11.00 am in the square. How do they do it? I'm told the getting on and off is the hardest part.

As we warned last week this Sunday 10 August is the Classic Car and Bike Show which takes place on the Recreation Ground (the Cattam) with hundreds of vehicles and entertainment, stalls, a bouncy castle and quantities of alcohol. Parking for the event will be in the field opposite the Recreation Ground. The Lucas Hall will host an Art Show with work from local arts and crafts people. It's a family fun day and entrance is £2 for adults and children come free. The Star Inn will be serving roast lunches and grilled food from 12.00 - 4.00 in the village centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday 13 August there will be the next Pub Quiz night : teams of six p;eople and you are encouraged to book in advance to be sure of getting a table. The evening includes a two-course supper and it's a thoroughly cheerful evening, starting from 7.00 pm while everyone assembles and the quiz questions start at 7.30. The following day Thursday 14 August, the Waldron Community Market takes place at Holy Cross Priory on the Lewes Road 10.00 am - 12.30 pm Offering fresh foods and crafts, and not to be missed.

Your world

On Saturday 16 August there's a Sunshine Disco at the Star from 1.00 pm - 6.00 pm. No further details known. On the same day there will be a coffee morning for church funds at Little Culverwood, Little London Road by kind invitation of Martin Wood and Freddy Everett from 10.00 am - 12 noon.

On Thursday 21 August there's a wine tasting at the pub from 7.00 - 9.00 pm which sounds fun. More details to follow.

Sunday 24 August is St Bartholomew's Day and as well as the 8.00 am Holy Communion at St Bart's, there will be a special 11.00 am Patronal Eucharist service which will be followed by a "bring and share" lunch in the Alleluia Room to toast our Patrol Saint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The month winds up with August Bank Holiday Monday (25 August) when Heathfield's famous Anglo-French market Le Marche takes place on Station Road, Heathfield. Not strictly a Waldron event, but several of our residents were involved in starting it back in the 1990s so we have a warm glow at the thought that we were in at the beginning and it's still going!