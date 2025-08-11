Waldron Village Voice

Last weekend's Vintage car and bike event and family fun day was again a huge success, a credit to the hard work of the Rotary Club of Heathfield and Waldron.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's too soon to estimate the takings (which will all go to Rotary's charities) but suffice to say that our church and FSW (Family Support Work) supporting struggling families in Sussex, will both benefit generously. Many thanks for the tolerance of Waldron's residents who on this one day in the year put up with the inconvenience of having a very large number of people invading our quiet village!

Work started last week on the project to put a lavatory in All Saints' Church. The exterior pipework has been done, linking the existing piping under the church path round the rear of the church tower and in to the vestry. Provided that is successfully inspected and approved, work can then begin inside the church. It is essential that the church organ is protected from dust which could be detrimental to the sensitive pipework. The organ will have to be covered and cosseted so that it can be ready to sing again after the work is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime the church is only open during the week when the workmen are there but at weekends it's open as usual. This Sunday, August 17, services will be held at All Saints', as 8am for Holy Communion (Fr Simon will preside and preach) and at 10am for Parish Eucharist and Fr Simon will again preside and preach.

Your World

Other events this month will include a Coffee Morning on Saturday, August 16 by kind permission of Martin Wood and Freddie Everett at Little Culverwood, Little London Road TN21 0AX. Also on August 16 is a Sunshine Disco at The Star Inn from 1pm - 6pm.

On Thursday, August 21 there's a wine tasting at the pub from 7pm - 9pm and you're asked to book your place in advance.

Sunday, August 24 is St Bartholomew's Day and services will both take place at St Bartholomew's, Cross in Hand. At 8am there's Holy Communion at which Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. At 11am (note the change of time) there will be a special Patronal Eucharist service which will be followed by a bring and share lunch in the Alleluiah Room to toast the patron saint.