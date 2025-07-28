Walk on hot coals to make a difference to local lives!

Thanks to your support, St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides free-of-charge, tailored end-of-life care both in your community and at the Hospice, helping local people living with a life-limiting illness, and their family and friends.

With an NHS grant covering just 17% of annual costs of over £10.5 million, we need your support now more than ever.

So why not join us at our new fundraising event called Firewalk?

Firewalking is the art of walking through burning coals without getting burned. Guided by experts, you’ll be shown the skills to tackle this amazing challenge.

Held at Chichester High School on Friday 17th October 2025, this exciting event promises to be an unforgettable evening of courage, community spirit and fundraising in support of local hospice care.

For those who’d prefer it, there’s also a LEGOwalk, which is perfect for younger participants or those looking for a unique experience with less heat but just as much heart.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the St Wilfrid’s website by visiting stwh.co.uk/Firewalk. You’ll also find information on how to set up a JustGiving page so that friends, family and colleagues can sponsor you to do something that seems impossible!

Every pound raised makes a huge difference to local lives. So, can you take the heat?

If you have any questions, please do get in touch with our friendly fundraising team by emailing [email protected], or calling 01243 755184.