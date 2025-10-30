Walking football scores with Kieran Mullan MP during club visit

Recently, Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club welcomed Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill & Battle, to one of their sessions. He met players, joined the session, and discovered more about the club’s role in promoting sport, inclusion, and wellbeing among older adults.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded 10 years ago by Age UK East Sussex to offer an inclusive version of football for older adults, the club has grown from 15 members to 150 and runs multiple weekly sessions across Bexhill. The club is known for its welcoming atmosphere and emphasis on participation over competition – though as the game has developed nationally, they take part in friendlies and are the driving force behind a competitive league. They have won the East Sussex league 4 times and now have multiple competitive teams across different age groups!

Committed to helping the wider community, the club also raises money for local charities including 1066 Pink Ladies and Warming Up the Homeless. They also have an in-house band who perform locally, their own professional impersonator and a member who is a qualified international referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the visit, Kieran said “It’s inspiring to see how Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club is bringing people together through sport. This is more than just football - it’s about friendship, fitness, and fun. I commend the club for its commitment to wellbeing and community engagement.”

Kieran with members of OBWFC

Chairman Mick Davies said: “The sport is a lifeline for many, and we are all inclusive as Kieran witnessed. We have novices who have never played, to people recovering from strokes and major surgery, as well as ex pros. Our purpose is to improve the players’ mental, physical and social wellbeing and many friendships have evolved. Members enjoyed meeting Kieran and were impressed at his prowess as a player!”

This visit highlights the growing recognition of walking football as a valuable community sport, especially in promoting active lifestyles among older populations.

For more information about how to get involved with Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club, visit https://thewfa.co.uk/directory/old-bexhillians/