Warrington school converts to an academy in style
In order to celebrate this event, the school put on a rock festival promoting children’s self-esteem. The rock festival was provided by Rock Kidz UK, a company based near Warrington.
The company came into school to support with the DCAT conversion celebrations whilst also promoting one of the key values of promoting a child’s self-esteem.
This whole school event gave the children the opportunity to dress up in rock gear for the day as well. The children and staff, thoroughly enjoyed themselves learning a song about building their self-esteem and the catch-phrase “YASBA” meaning “You’re awesome, so be awesome!”
The children became rock stars for the day wearing their interpretation of a rock star.
Fun was had by both the children and the staff at St Margaret’s marking the special event.
You can have a look at our social media accounts for the fun that we had. @StMagsCrawley on X(former known as Twitter), @stmargaretsce on Instagram and St Margaret's CE Primary School, Crawley on Facebook.