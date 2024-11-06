Warrington school converts to an academy in style

On Friday, November 1, St Margaret’s CE Primary School joined the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust (DCAT).

In order to celebrate this event, the school put on a rock festival promoting children’s self-esteem. The rock festival was provided by Rock Kidz UK, a company based near Warrington.

The company came into school to support with the DCAT conversion celebrations whilst also promoting one of the key values of promoting a child’s self-esteem.

This whole school event gave the children the opportunity to dress up in rock gear for the day as well. The children and staff, thoroughly enjoyed themselves learning a song about building their self-esteem and the catch-phrase “YASBA” meaning “You’re awesome, so be awesome!”

Rock Kidz UK

The children became rock stars for the day wearing their interpretation of a rock star.

Fun was had by both the children and the staff at St Margaret’s marking the special event.

You can have a look at our social media accounts for the fun that we had. @StMagsCrawley on X(former known as Twitter), @stmargaretsce on Instagram and St Margaret's CE Primary School, Crawley on Facebook.