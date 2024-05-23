Water firm's Community Chest spills its gold in East and West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of three good causes in East and West Sussex have been selected by South East Water to have a share of its Community Chest Fund.

The Fund, which is released annually, was split between 10 groups across the south east decided on by a panel of five employees from right across the business.

This year there were 189 applications - the most the company has ever received.

Among the Sussex applications to receive a £2,000 boost each were:

Balcombe Primary School, West Sussex to establish a new weather station and improvements to the school pond

Eastbourne Community First Responders, East Sussex to buy two public access defibrillator cabinets and batteries

Peacehaven Community Orchard, East Sussex to install a rainwater harvesting system

Tanya Sephton, Customer Services Director, South East Water said: ““This year the Community Chest saw a massive 491 per cent increase in applications, giving the judging panel difficult decisions to make.

“But after careful thought and discussion they went on to choose a number of projects covering a wide range of good causes that needed a little extra financial help to make a difference.”