Water firm's Community Chest spills its gold in East and West Sussex

By Christine KingContributor
Published 23rd May 2024, 13:08 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 13:09 BST
A total of three good causes in East and West Sussex have been selected by South East Water to have a share of its Community Chest Fund.

The Fund, which is released annually, was split between 10 groups across the south east decided on by a panel of five employees from right across the business.

This year there were 189 applications - the most the company has ever received.

Among the Sussex applications to receive a £2,000 boost each were:

South East Water's Community Chest spills its gold
  • Balcombe Primary School, West Sussex to establish a new weather station and improvements to the school pond
  • Eastbourne Community First Responders, East Sussex to buy two public access defibrillator cabinets and batteries
  • Peacehaven Community Orchard, East Sussex to install a rainwater harvesting system

Tanya Sephton, Customer Services Director, South East Water said: ““This year the Community Chest saw a massive 491 per cent increase in applications, giving the judging panel difficult decisions to make.

“But after careful thought and discussion they went on to choose a number of projects covering a wide range of good causes that needed a little extra financial help to make a difference.”

To view the full list of this year’s winners, visit www.southeastwater.co.uk/communitychest

