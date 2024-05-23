Water firm's Community Chest spills its gold in East and West Sussex
The Fund, which is released annually, was split between 10 groups across the south east decided on by a panel of five employees from right across the business.
This year there were 189 applications - the most the company has ever received.
Among the Sussex applications to receive a £2,000 boost each were:
- Balcombe Primary School, West Sussex to establish a new weather station and improvements to the school pond
- Eastbourne Community First Responders, East Sussex to buy two public access defibrillator cabinets and batteries
- Peacehaven Community Orchard, East Sussex to install a rainwater harvesting system
Tanya Sephton, Customer Services Director, South East Water said: ““This year the Community Chest saw a massive 491 per cent increase in applications, giving the judging panel difficult decisions to make.
“But after careful thought and discussion they went on to choose a number of projects covering a wide range of good causes that needed a little extra financial help to make a difference.”
To view the full list of this year’s winners, visit www.southeastwater.co.uk/communitychest