Waythrough Chichester’s 100-mile South Downs Way Challenge: A triumph of resilience and community

By Karen Wheeler
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 11:46 BST
Staff and clients from Waythrough Chichester, part of Pathfinder West Sussex, recently completed an ambitious 100-mile trek along the South Downs Way in a powerful display of resilience, teamwork, and mental health awareness.

The challenge, which spanned from Winchester to Eastbourne, was carefully planned to ensure a smooth experience while embracing the physical and emotional demands of long-distance walking. Accompanied by loyal canine companions, participants took on steep climbs, rolling hills, and rugged terrain, pushing through adversity with determination.

Volunteer driver Craig played a vital role in the expedition, transporting the team to their starting points and providing crucial support at each checkpoint. His dedication ensured that logistical hurdles never became roadblocks, keeping spirits high as the miles accumulated.

The journey included planned stops offering much-needed rest and reflection. Despite moments of exhaustion, participants rallied together, proving the strength found in community and perseverance.

Beyond the physical challenge, the trek reinforced the therapeutic power of nature, with breathtaking sunrises, sweeping valleys, and the dramatic reveal of the Seven Sisters cliffs providing an awe-inspiring backdrop for the team’s journey. Many reflected on how walking in the fresh air and open countryside fostered moments of clarity, renewal, and emotional connection.

Upon reaching Eastbourne, participants celebrated not only the completion of the challenge but the personal milestones achieved along the way. The 100-mile trek embodied resilience, showing that mental health recovery isn’t a solitary path—it is one that thrives on support, understanding, and shared experiences.

With the success of this challenge, Waythrough Chichester is already looking ahead to its next adventure, whatever that may be!

Along the way

1. Contributed

Along the way Photo: Submitted

Walking amongst the cows

2. Contributed

Walking amongst the cows Photo: Submitted

Halfway

3. Contributed

Halfway Photo: Submitted

Inquisitive pony

4. Contributed

Inquisitive pony Photo: Submitted

