Weald & Downland Living Museum announces its 2025 Learning Programme with exciting new heritage courses

The Weald & Downland Living Museum in West Sussex is delighted to announce its 2025 learning programme, featuring a mix of new courses and the return of some popular heritage skills workshops.

Set amidst a picturesque rural landscape and within the Museum’s historic exhibit buildings, the courses provide participants with access to a unique learning environment and offer a deeply immersive experience using traditional methods and expert-led instruction.

Many of the courses and workshops focus on endangered heritage crafts, which are at risk of disappearing if not practiced and taught. Lifelong learning and the promotion of endangered crafts and trades is a key element of the Museum’s work to ensure that these skills are preserved and never forgotten.

Examples of endangered crafts featured on the course programme include The Art of Maille Chainmail Making and Arrow Making. These have been categorised as critically endangered by Heritage Crafts, the national charity for traditional heritage crafts.

Learn to work with heavy horses

The Museum’s 2025 programme covers a wide variety of topics, including historic building conservation, rural trades and crafts, and practical techniques. Among the diverse offering is Oak Timber Framing, Care and Management of Heavy Horses, Conservation of Historic Brickwork, Beekeeping, Relief Carving in Wood, Natural Navigation Techniques, Nailbinding, and Stone Carving, to name just a few.

The learning programme ranges from one-day introductory experiences to more extensive courses and, for individuals looking to formalise their learning, the Museum also offers two MSc programmes in Building Conservation and Timber Building Conservation.

Courses are all led by skilled practitioners who possess in-depth knowledge, a passion for their craft, and a generous willingness to share their expertise. Every attendee has the chance to not only learn, but also gain deeper insight into the cultural and historical significance of these timeless skills.

Hilary Cunningham, Learning & Public Programming Manager at the Museum shares, “Our lifelong learning initiative is at the heart of the Museum’s mission. We are proud to create a welcoming space where everyone, from history enthusiasts and craft lovers to those exploring a career change, can learn and connect with heritage skills and traditions. Preserving these crafts ensures their survival for future generations, and we’re thrilled to inspire such a diverse community through our workshops and courses!”

One-day workshops start from just £45. To find out more about the Weald & Downland Living Museum 2025 courses visit wealddown.co.uk/courses