Weald & Downland Living Museum demonstrates Christmas through the ages

Throughout the year, the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Chichester gives visitors the chance to learn about rural life in the South East of England from 950AD to the 19th Century.

Through its collection of historic buildings and demonstrations that reflect the seasons and ritual year, visitors get to see, hear, taste and smell what life was really like during this period of time

This festive season, the Museum will offer visitors a unique glimpse into the rich tapestry of Christmas traditions through the ages, from Anglo-Saxon feasts to the traditions of the Victorian era.

Traditions Through Time

See Bayleaf Farmstead come to life for the annual Twelfth Night celebration.

The word ‘Christmas’ comes from the Old English, Cristesmæsse and we owe a lot of our Christmas traditions to the Anglo-Saxons. Christmas, as enjoyed today, is a mosaic of ancient beliefs and family customs which is reflected at the Museum.

Rather than the modern flurry of tinsel and presents, visitors will get to discover how Christmas has slowly evolved through time and can learn about ancient customs such as Advent fasting and the Twelve Days of Christmas, which were as much about surviving the winter months as they were celebrating the season.

Christmas Highlights at the Museum

Over the next month, visitors to the Museum can enjoy immersive activities and demonstrations, revealing historical preparations for the winter season. Highlights include:

See traditional festive preparations

Tree Dressing (Sunday, December 1)

Join this annual tradition, honouring the life-giving essence of trees with performances and processions, rooted in ancient customs.

Advent Cookery Demonstrations (Monday, December 2 & Thursday, December 19)

Discover historical culinary techniques in the Winkhurst Tudor Kitchen, including the making of marchpane for Christmas.

Feasting Preparations (Sunday, December 22)

Experience the rich flavours and customs of a Tudor Christmas as the Museum’s experts showcase traditional cooking for the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Twelfth Night Celebration Meal (Sunday, January 5)

Celebrate Twelfth Night in Bayleaf Farmstead. See the house come to life as the interpretation team spends the morning getting the house ready for their annual celebration.

(Please note demonstrations and activities at the Museum vary daily and are subject to change)

Every visit to the Weald & Downland Living Museum is a step back into history, enhanced by daily demonstrations and activities inspired by the era's seasonal activities. Supported by passionate volunteers and historical experts, the Museum offers a vibrant gateway to the past.

Join in the spirit of the season and honour the stories, customs, and magic that shaped the Christmas we now cherish.

For more details about Weald & Downland Living Museum's activities, visit the Museum’s website - https://www.wealddown.co.uk