Weald & Downland Living Museum introduces new Timed Talks as part of its interpretation programme

Running on various days and times throughout the week, the short talks offer visitors a unique insight into the stories of the region's history.

The Museum’s Interpretation team, supported by a host of visiting experts and passionate volunteers, will delve into a range of different topics for the talks. This includes its collection of over 50 historic buildings, each of which has been carefully re-erected from their original sites, dating from 950 AD to the 19th century.

Highlights of Timed Talks include:

Life in Bayleaf Farmhouse: Discover the intricacies of Tudor dress and the art of maintaining a Yeoman Farmer's property.

An Introduction to Eastwick Park Dairy: Explore the fascinating history of the working dairy and uncover the rich traditions that have shaped this vital industry over the centuries.

A Woman’s Life 1540/2025: Listen to a fascinating comparison of womens lives 500 years apart.

An Introduction to Southwick Smithy: Hear about the importance of the village Smithy’s work including making and repairing tools and equipment for farmers and craftsmen.

An Introduction to the Museum Historic Gardens: Find out about the historical significance and stories associated with the Museum's six period gardens plus what is in season the day you visit.

Traditional Crafts: Hear captivating talks from heritage craft experts who share their wealth of knowledge and passion for traditional techniques.

An Introduction to the Working Watermill from Lurgashall: Discover the important world of milling and learn about the traditional techniques employed through the ages.

The Museum’s mission to conserve, curate and connect people to South East England’s rural landscape and history is evident in every corner of its 40-acre site. Visitors can explore the fascinating range of historic buildings and period gardens and experience demonstrations of historic rural life in action.

“The Weald & Downland Living Museum is a place where history comes alive through storytelling, demonstrations, and hands-on experiences,” said Interpretation Manager, Hannah Miller. “Our new Timed Talks are an exciting opportunity to give visitors a deeper understanding of different aspects of rural life and inspire an appreciation for our shared heritage.”

As well as the new short talks, visitors can enjoy a full-day experience at the Museum, complete with engaging exhibits, interactive demonstrations and activities with relaxing spaces to unwind across the 40 acre site. Whilst visiting, enjoy a delicious meal or refreshing drink at the Waterside Café, which offers both indoor and outdoor seating, or bring a picnic to enjoy at various tranquil spots around the site. Dogs on short leads are also welcome.

With so much to enjoy every day, the Museum offers membership options for those wishing to make regular visits and support the Museum’s invaluable conservation work.

To view the full list of Timed Talks, visit wealddown.co.uk/whats-on.

1 . Contributed Find out more about the historic gardens. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hear about the importance of the village Smithy’s work Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Enjoy short talks about different aspects of the Museum buildings and historic life. Photo: Submitted