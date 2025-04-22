Weald & Downland Living Museum invites children to ‘Try a Trade’ and discover heritage crafts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families and young budding craft enthusiasts, get ready for a hands-on adventure!

Step into history and ignite your child’s imagination at the Weald & Downland Living Museum this summer. On Sunday 4 - Monday 5 May 2025, young visitors are invited to immerse themselves in two exciting days of hands-on activities, especially designed to introduce the younger generation to the heritage trades and crafts that shaped our past.

From learning traditional trades to trying their hand at unique skills, children will get the opportunity to experience a wide range of activities including carpentry, baking, pottery, milling and more.

Everyone who completes their activities will receive a special certificate in heritage crafts and skills as a proud memento of their day of discovery.

Could this be the spark that inspires the carpenters, smithies or millers of the future?

What Can You Expect?

Over the two days, families can enjoy exploring the Museum’s 40 acres of beautiful grounds and historic buildings while taking part in heritage-inspired activities. These include:

‘Have a Try’ Free Activities (Ages 8+)

Be a blacksmith for the day at the Museum's Try a Trade weekend

Be a Carpenter – Explore and learn all about wooden planes in the Carpenter’s Shop

Be a Sawyer – Operate a two-person saw on the sawbuck

You Nailed It! – Help us create something special as you hammer your own nail into our Museum logo

Brace Yourself! – Learn how to use a brace and drill to drill holes to make a bee and bug hotel

‘Have a Go’ Free Activities (For All Ages)

Craft a mini besom broom

Make a braid using a lucet

Learn how to make cordage

Try your hand at carding wool

Special Trades & Crafts (Small fee per activity, first-come basis)

Try a Trade this May at Weald & Downland Living Museum

These specialised, hands-on opportunities have limited spots available and require a small fee to cover the cost of materials.

Be a Potter: Create your own clay coaster - £1.50

Be a Baker: Prepare and bake a bread roll in our bakehouse - £1.50

Be a Dairymaid or Dairyman: Churn butter and take home a butter pat - £1.50

Be a Miller: Weigh, bag, and take home your own flour as well as try the quern - £1.50

Be a Blacksmith (Ages 8+): Make a hook in our forge - £4.00 (only 12 spaces per day)

These activities are suitable for children aged 4 and above unless otherwise stated. Each child may book up to three activities to allow as many children to have a go as possible.

Plan Your Visit

Bookings can only be made on the day at our ‘Trades & Crafts Recruitment Stand’. Arrive early to secure your spot and stay all day to enjoy exploring the Museum between your timed sessions.

Experience History, Learn Skills and Have Fun!

Hilary Cunningham, Learning and Public Programming Manager comments: “This event is the perfect way for children to connect with history, learn invaluable skills, and experience the joy of creating with their hands. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to introduce your little ones to the world of heritage trades and crafts.”

For more information, please visit the Museum’s website.