Weald & Downland Living Museum to host exhibition of artworks to celebrate the beauty of the South Downs Way

A new exhibition, Every Step of The Way, will open this autumn at Weald & Downland Living Museum, inviting visitors to discover the South Downs Way through the eyes of artists.

Curated by artist-curators Tim Craven, Deborah Richards and Melanie Rose, the exhibition illustrates walking the 100-mile-long South Downs Way, a national trail stretching from Eastbourne to Winchester, through a diverse range of visual art.

Structured around the 11 sections of the trail, the exhibition showcases work by 33 contemporary artists, each offering a unique creative response to the landscape. The artworks will be shared across Weald & Downland Living Museum and The Novium Museum in Chichester, encouraging visitors to experience the full journey by visiting both venues.

Highlights include Jeremy Gardiner’s Beachy Head II, an acrylic on handmade cotton tag paper, which will be on display at the Weald & Downland Living Museum, and Frances Knight’s Ditchling Beacon, an oil on canvas, which will be exhibited at The Novium Museum.

Inspiring artworks celebrate the beauty of the South Downs Way

In addition, The Novium Museum will display archaeological finds and historic objects from its collection that reveal the rich history of the South Downs and its communities.

Entry to the exhibition at the Weald & Downland Living Museum is included in the standard admission price, offering visitors the chance to not only enjoy the artworks, but also to explore the Museum’s 40-acre site and over 50 historic buildings. Nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park, the Museum allows visitors to immerse themselves in the very landscape that inspired the art.

Julian Bell, Curator at Weald & Downland Living Museum, commented: “We are delighted to host the opening of Every Step of The Way here at the Weald & Downland Living Museum. The exhibition beautifully connects art, landscape, and heritage - values that sit at the heart of our Museum. By exploring the South Downs Way through the creativity of these talented artists, visitors can experience this remarkable landscape in a new light and be inspired to walk, reflect, and engage with the natural world around them.”

Every Step of The Way opens at Weald & Downland Living Museum on 22 September 2025 (included in Museum admission) and at The Novium Museum on 11 October 2025 (free admission, donations welcome).

Enjoy the exhibition amongst the beautiful surroundings of the Museum's site in the South Downs

Alongside the exhibition, a series of free guided walks will take place along local sections of the South Downs Way in partnership with The Ramblers and several of the exhibiting artists.

Find out more here - https://www.wealddown.co.uk/events/every-step-of-the-way/