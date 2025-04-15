Weald & Downland Living Museum welcomes visitors to see Easter through the ages

The two-day event was a great chance for visitors to learn how Easter traditions evolved through history, from the Saxons and Tudors through to the Georgians and Victorians.

The Museum welcomed two Living History Groups to the site, to help bring their historic buildings to life. The Herigeas Hundas Living History Group were based around the Saxon Hall House and showcased activities from that period as well as Easter celebrations. Visitors could also see the Tudor Living History Group in Bayleaf Tudor Farmstead, as they showed how the household would have prepared for Easter.

Further activities could also be found across other historic buildings on-site including the 17th century Pendean Farmhouse, Georgian Easter celebrations at Tindall’s Cottage, the chance to discover Easter in Regency times in the Toll House from Beeding and an exploration of Victorian food and treats in Whittaker’s Cottage.

Easter family-fun continues this week with seasonal crafts, games and demonstrations, which promise to be both engaging and educational. On Easter Monday, visitors can watch and learn as the Museum team prepare a traditional Easter feast at Bayleaf Farmstead followed by fun-filled Easter traditions including games, a celebratory meal and maybe even a little dancing.

Please note that daily activities and demonstrations may vary, so call ahead to plan your visit if there’s a specific activity you’d like to see. Visit the website to find out more.

