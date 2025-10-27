Website with all you need to know about Graffham

Graffham has a new website, launched by Graffham Parish Council for the village – with everything residents or visitors might need to know about the neighbourhood.

The new website replaces the old one shared with East Lavington Parish Council that had proved difficult to update and maintain and which did not meet latest nationally recommended standards for parish councils.

The replacement has as the final segment of its addresses the gov.uk designator preferred for national and local government bodies. Check it out at graffham-pc.gov.uk

Besides a cornucopia of information about Graffham Parish Council, the new website is an encyclopaedia for the village itself.

The home page of the new website for Graffham - graffham-pc.gov.uk

Its ‘All about Graffham’ section has chapters covering the community’s key assets like the recreation ground, play park, war memorial and Empire Hall, along with ‘chapters’ on the village’s clubs, schools, public transport and more, as well a guide to who to contact about what or where to find more information.

Full of web links and hundreds of pictures, it also lists where to eat, drink and stay and what attractions to visit locally.

It is built on a platform created by the not-for-profit agency Parish Online, which supports websites for hundreds of councils across the country.

Graffham Parish Council Chairman Gillian Charlesworth said: “Our key aims in building the new website were to create a cost-effective and simple-to-maintain platform that enables residents easily to find anything they need to know about the parish council – and also an attractive shopwindow that reflects what a vibrant and beautiful village Graffham is.”