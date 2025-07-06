Weekend of plants and succulents in Hastings shaped up to be a big success

Plants of every shape and size were displayed and sold at a Hastings community hub last weekend.

​​​​The show on Saturday, July 5, organised by the British Cactus and Succulent Society at Alexandra Park Greenhouse, attracted 190 visitors who bought many of the varieties on show.

Alan Bromley, secretary of the Hastings and Rother Valley branch who arranged the event with Brighton and Hove branch members, said varieties displayed included a cautex succulent from Central America. He said the plant stores water in its roots on the soil’s surface, allowing it to survive in arid or dry conditions.

Christian Hamilton, from the Brighton and Hove branch, displayed and sold cacti and succulents with his 13-year-old daughter Emilia. The pair have an expanding collection of plants and Emilia said: “I like the ones with flowers; they are really beautiful.”

Among the unusual varieties displayed by Stuart Riley, chairman of the Hastings and Rother branch, was a Mexican echeveria succulent. Mr Riley sells plants as well as being a collector.

Greenhouse volunteer Eddie Weekes also sold varieties on his stall. He has a collection of more than 200 plants.

On Sunday, July 6, Mr Bromley gave a talk about cacti and succulents at the greenhouse, giving tips about growing and caring for them.

The Hastings and Rother Valley branch meets on the second Thursday every month at 7.30pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Details from [email protected]

