Well-known Seaford Garden used for Channel 4 location filming to be included in new upcoming George Clarke TV Series.

Driftwood is well versed in experiencing television cameras recording its delights. Over the years the plot has featured twice on BBC Gardeners’ World, been live, as part on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and featured many times on BBC SE Today and a couple of times on ITV Meridian. In September 2024 a film production company approached owner, Geoff Stonebanks, prepared to pay to use his garden for location filming for this brand-new programme.

However, by mid to late September, Geoff had already started to put the garden to bed for the winter. His plot contains so many delicate plants that require frost free protection in the heated greenhouse, that, coupled with packing away all the precious objets d’art into the summer house until next Spring, the garden takes on a very different look. Work had already begun on cutting back plants and removing summer annuals that had finished too.

The production team were working on this new property series and as part of the programme, they planned to visit beautiful and unique gardens where they gather inspiration to incorporate into the chosen garden designs for the homeowners. The team said that through their research they had found Driftwood and thought it would be perfect inspiration for a seaside garden that was being designed in Exmouth. They wanted to know if Geoff would consider allowing them to film mid-October?

His initial reaction was to decline, as he felt the garden was far from its best and all the summer décor and tender plants already put away for the winter. That said, the production company were clearly very keen, so asked him to send over a short film of the garden as it looked at present.

A 3-minute film was shot and sent over, which sealed the deal, as the team thought it still looked magnificent. More importantly they were offering a generous location filming fee too, which was generously donated to Geoff's 2024 fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

In the run up to filming, Geoff did retrieve some of the garden furniture and plants from their winter homes to dress the garden, so it looked the very best it could and then had to pack them all away again straight after filming.

So, on Friday 11th October 2024, the film crew of Scott and Tony arrived along with a presenter, Luke Millard. The weather was amazing, although quite chilly, it was a beautiful autumnal day with the sun shining throughout. The crew were very impressed with the garden, as it generated some fabulous ideas for them to introduce into the seaside garden being designed as part of the programme. They spent 3 hours across both the back and front gardens taking away many ideas.

The 4-part series is now scheduled to air from 14th August 2025 on C4, so watch out for the episode set around a seaside location, which should air on the 21st August.

There is still just chance to visit Geoff’s garden, looking amazing, in all its summer glory until 3rd August. Just email [email protected] to arrange your visit with home-made tea and cakes or call 01323 899296.

1 . Contributed Filming at top of garden Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Filming at back Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Geoff & Luke Photo: Submitted