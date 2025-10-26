West German Youth Jazz Band landing at Henry Ward Hall on Friday

This is only the 2nd time we will have welcomed a group of talanted Germans to our 140 year old stage. The last time being when the Prisoners of War from Normanhurst near Battle performed here at the end of the 2nd World war.
Due to this being the 1st time were welcoming a youth band we are wishing to encourage other young people the option of being inspired by this talent. Therefore any young person in education under the age of 18yrs can come to this performance free of charge with if accompanied by a paying adult. Max 6 children to one adult.