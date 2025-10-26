West German Youth Jazz Band landing at Henry Ward Hall on Friday

Jazzhaus Jugendorchester are a big band from Freiburg, Germany, made up of the best young musicians from the South-west of the country. Having made tours to the USA and France, as well as playing across Germany and Switzerland, they bring their band to the UK for the first time. They mix classic Big Band repertoire, including Ellington and Basie, with music by contemporary British and German composers. The band was founded in 1985 and is now directed by British pianist and composer Will Bartlett.