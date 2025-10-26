West German Youth Jazz Band landing at Henry Ward Hall on Friday

By Henry Ward Hall
Contributor
Published 26th Oct 2025, 08:12 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 09:04 GMT
Jazzhaus Jugendorchester are a big band from Freiburg, Germany, made up of the best young musicians from the South-west of the country. Having made tours to the USA and France, as well as playing across Germany and Switzerland, they bring their band to the UK for the first time. They mix classic Big Band repertoire, including Ellington and Basie, with music by contemporary British and German composers. The band was founded in 1985 and is now directed by British pianist and composer Will Bartlett.

This is only the 2nd time we will have welcomed a group of talanted Germans to our 140 year old stage. The last time being when the Prisoners of War from Normanhurst near Battle performed here at the end of the 2nd World war.

Due to this being the 1st time were welcoming a youth band we are wishing to encourage other young people the option of being inspired by this talent. Therefore any young person in education under the age of 18yrs can come to this performance free of charge with if accompanied by a paying adult. Max 6 children to one adult.

Will Barlett and the Jazzhaus Jugendorchester Band.

1. Contributed

Will Barlett and the Jazzhaus Jugendorchester Band. Photo: Submitted

Fleeting Paradise Jazz Orchestra playing the next day.

2. Contributed

Fleeting Paradise Jazz Orchestra playing the next day. Photo: Submitted

Why HWH is such a great place for all.

3. Contributed

Why HWH is such a great place for all. Photo: Submitted

Barnabys Big Band our regular Jazz entertainers at HWH

4. Contributed

Barnabys Big Band our regular Jazz entertainers at HWH Photo: Submitted

Related topics:GermanyFranceUSA
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice