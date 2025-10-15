West Sussex and Surrey £7.5m wastewater treatment upgrades completed

Slinfold Wastewater Treatment Works will have upgrades to help improve water quality.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The improvements at the sites in Forest Green and Slinfold are helping remove more phosphorous and other tiny contaminants from flows – ensuring the water that leaves the works is cleaner than ever before.

At Slinfold, £4 million has been spent on:

Installing new equipment that safely adds small amounts of chemicals to remove phosphorus

Creating a new filtration plant to catch more phosphorus and other tiny contaminants

Increasing the capacity of the treatment works so it can treat more flows at peak times and after heavy rainfall – making storm overflows much less likely.

Slinfold Wastewater Treatment Works

Forest Green’s £3.5 million has been invested in:

Adding new technology that better measures and monitors both incoming and outgoing flows

Utilising safe chemical dosing to aid phosphorous reduction

Increasing capacity, thanks to two new large septic tanks and two new final settlement tanks.

The work was carried out by GTb on behalf of Southern Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael O’Rouke-Jones is Senior Project Manager for GTb, which carried the work out on behalf of Southern Water.

Forest Green Wastewater Treatment Works

He said: “We’re really pleased to have completed these two projects. The teams worked hard to meet the deadlines, and we would like to thank local residents for their patience while we carried out this essential work.”

Robin Woodward, Project Manager for Southern Water, added:

“This is another important step in improving the health of our local rivers and streams. It’s part of our wider commitment to raising water quality across the region.”