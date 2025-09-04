West Sussex business owner stars in short film with over half a million views

Many car lovers across the UK agree that no era of motoring compares to the 90s, but for one business owner in Haywards Heath, there’s one car from that period that truly stands out from the rest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Norris runs Munich Legends, the UK’s leading BMW dealership, and was recently featured in the ‘Cars That Made The 90s - BMW E36 M3’ short film, showcasing his expertise.

“I came to BMW as purely a punter, if you like, purely as a driver,” he began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I’d been with Mercedes before that and various other cars, and it was an epiphany for me.”

BMW E36 M3

“As soon as I got behind the wheel of a BMW, I got it.”

In the YouTube video by Influx, which has over 520k views, Mr Norris discussed his love for the retro ride.

“The characteristics that stand out for me, for the S50 engine, is it feels now quite old school. You need to work it, it needs to be revved, and it’s very raw,” he explained.

“The power is what a lot of that original M power fan club really liked - all the power’s at the top end, and it felt you could just stay there and just keep burying your foot, and it would just keep revving and it would just keep going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Norris being interviewed at Munich Legends

“You could take it to the Norburg ring now, and you can drive it flat out on the red line all day for three days in a row, cause as long as you’ve got the oil up to the right temperature, it doesn’t mind.”

“And of course, it’s the last of the cars with mechanical throttles and, you know, all of those things that the aficionados wanted - it ended with the E36 M3. We didn’t know that at the time.”

“But it was pretty raw and it was pretty powerful and it probably had the potential to be a widow maker.”

The car dealer also recalled his experience driving the once celebrity favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So driving an E36 M3 is very involving and, again, that’s what people like, and this is why people go back to these cars, because it demands more of you and it gives you more when you produce the goods,” he said.

“So, it does feel like there’s a bit more of a partnership between you and the car, and you’re much more in control because you have a very mechanical throttle.”

“Whether it felt like that in the day or not, I can’t tell you because, at the time, we didn’t have anything to compare it to.”

When reflecting on why the classic BMW encapsulated 90s car culture so well, he added, “The E36 really represents a very particular time where BMW had really started to conquer the world and, you know, put themselves at the forefront of performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They added a lot of trim to it, they added a lot of luxury, but also, they worked very hard to make it and continue with the feel of a driver’s car.”

“At the time, it was caught up in the 90s rush of ‘Cool Britannia’ and, you know, you’d see a lot of celebrities, famously David Beckham - who was huge at the time, obviously - driving an E36 M3.”

“They’re not supercar money, but they’re supercar capable.”