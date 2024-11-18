West Sussex care home ‘stars’ recognised at national award ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A West Sussex service manager, maintenance operative and care worker have been recognised for their outstanding contribution during the past year at the annual Shaw Star Awards 2024.

The 15th Shaw healthcare national awards ceremony took place at The Tortworth Court Hotel in Gloucestershire on Thursday, November 14 and was hosted by former Eastenders star and entertainer, Shaun Williamson.

Daniel Rees, a service manager at Rotherlea in Petworth won the ‘Outstanding Management Contribution’ award which was sponsored by Brakes and recognises managers who demonstrate a high level of expertise together with exceptional leadership skills.

Mr Rees said, “Being a great manager means leading with empathy, vision, and integrity. I have a wonderful team behind me at Rotherlea and together strive to deliver the best possible care.”

Vicky Crouch and Barry McCormick from Sponsors, Brakes, Daniel Rees, CEO for Shaw, Russell Brown and Shaun Williamson

Richard Matthews a Maintenance Operative at Deerswood Lodge in Crawley won the ‘Shining Star’ award after being nominated by staff members and residents’ families. The award, sponsored by Itec, recognises and celebrates team members who are known for being selfless, dedicated and committed to enabling colleagues to succeed and residents to flourish.

Mr Matthews said: “I enjoy looking after the home and residents and making sure everything is safe and in good working order for everyone. I want residents to have lovely home to live in and for staff to have safe environment to work.”

Jay Tun-on Silverson, a support worker at Hillside Lodge in Pulborough, West Sussex, scooped the ‘Exceptional Support’ award which was sponsored by Camascope and recognises individuals who go beyond their role to provide outstanding support to residents and colleagues as well as displaying an outstanding ability to build positive relationships.

Ms Silverson, whose family were watching the awards on YouTube back home in Thailand, said: “I love all of the wonderful feedback I receive from relatives of those I look after and knowing I have made a positive difference to them is so rewarding.”

Matthew Hall and Laura Casey from Sponsors, Camascope, Jay Tun-on Silverson, Director of Compliance & Governance for Shaw, Liam Scanlon with Host, Shaun Williamson

There were a total of eight award winners who were recognised at the event, which aims to celebrate the achievements of outstanding staff members across Shaw’s 64 registered services.

Russell Brown, CEO of Shaw healthcare, added: “We are delighted to be celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the awards and the number of nominations we received this year has been incredible. Each one is an inspirational story of personal achievement and genuine care and we are very lucky to have these people working for Shaw.

“As an employee-owned company it is important that we celebrate the Shaw family, so I want to say a huge congratulations to Daniel, Richard and Jay as well as our other winners and also all the nominees – all of whom exemplify Shaw’s ethos of striving to provide the care we would want for our own loved ones.”

As part of the event, the guests were treated to music from rock and pop covers band, The Forgery, and a sponsored prize draw.

Rotherlea, Deerswood Lodge and Hillside Lodge are all operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council.