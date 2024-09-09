West Sussex Charity Children on the Edge launch The Big October Cake Bake

Chichester based charity Children on the Edge have announced the return of The Big October Cake Bake for 2024 and they would love Sussex residents to get involved and bake to make a difference for refugee children this autumn.

Since its launch in 2021, hundreds of people have taken part in The Big October Cake Bake helping to raise thousands of pounds to support the work of Children on the Edge.

This October you could get involved with The Big October Cake Bake by:

Inviting your friends round for a tea party.

Organising a community coffee morning.

Involving the kids and holding a school cake sale.

Planning a bake off competition in the office.

It’s free to sign up for The Big October Cake Bake and everyone who registers will get a free digital host pack full of ideas, delicious recipes - including a chocolatey treat from Montezuma’s - and decorations to help you host a fantastic Big October Cake Bake.

Visit Children on the Edge’s website to sign up: www.childrenontheedge.org/thebigoctobercakebake

Fundraising Manager Eloise Armstrong said, “Over the past three years our supporters have held some fantastic Big October Cake Bake events locally in Chichester and we can’t wait to see even more events this year. Every pound raised will make a huge difference for the children supported by Children on the Edge.”

However you choose to get involved with the Big October Cake Bake, every bake, every brew and every bite can help refugee children learn, play and thrive.

About Children on the Edge

Children on the Edge is a child rights organisation that has worked for over 30 years to support the world’s most marginalised children. They currently work with thousands of children in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and Uganda.

The Big October Cake Bake was launched in 2021, encouraging supporters across the UK to host a tea party or arrange a bake sale to raise vital funds for their work. If you would like more information about Children on the Edge or The Big October Cake Bake, please contact 01243 538 530 or email [email protected]

Registered Charity no. 1101441 www.childrenontheedge.org