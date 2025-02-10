West Sussex County Council seeks residents’ views on Local Flood Risk Management Strategy

West Sussex County Council is asking local residents for feedback in a public survey about its draft Local Flood Risk Management Strategy.

As the lead local flood authority for West Sussex, the County Council is responsible for developing, maintaining, applying, and monitoring a Local Flood Risk Management Strategy.

It will guide how the Council works with water companies, district and borough councils, residents, landowners and the Environment Agency to improve local flood risk management in the county, with specific actions for the next five years.

Last September, the Council surveyed residents in West Sussex to ask about their experiences of flooding to better understand how the risks can be managed. Their comments and suggestions on flood risk management were used to develop the strategy. Now the Council is asking residents for their views on the draft before it goes to the next stage.

Take part in the Local Flood Risk Management Strategy survey.

Councillor Deborah Urquhart, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Climate Change, said: “Flooding can have a devastating impact on our communities, businesses, infrastructure, and environment. The rapid pace of climate change means that the likelihood and severity of flooding is increasing. West Sussex is affected by multiple sources of flood risk, from rivers, watercourses and the sea, to surface and groundwater.

“Water does not respect administrative boundaries or organisational structures, which makes flood risk management a complex business. It has to be done in partnership with the County Council, water companies, Environment Agency, local communities, landowners and property owners all working together.

"Our strategy sets the long-term direction to better manage flood risk in our county, whilst also identifying specific actions for the next five years. The focus is on understanding the problem at a strategic scale and considering interactions between the multiple sources of flooding, with the aim of identifying holistic solutions.

“We greatly value our residents’ views, and I encourage everyone to participate in this survey.”

To take part in the Local Flood Risk Management Strategy survey, please visit yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/west-sussex-draft-local-flood-risk-management-strategy-consultation-2025-2030