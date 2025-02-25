West Sussex County Council SEND Improvement Plan is 'achieving better outcomes for more children and young people'

West Sussex County Council has reaffirmed its commitment to improving Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) services across the county, despite the challenges posed by increasing demand and budget pressures.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s SEND Improvement Plan ( https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/education-children-and-families/special-educational-needs-and-disability-send/support-and-advice/special-educational-needs-and-disabilities-send/) is making progress and achieving better outcomes for more children and young people, and their families, across the county.

The plan was launched last year by the council in partnership with NHS Sussex and sets out a framework for improving the quality of services for children with SEND. Residents now have the chance to give their views on the long-term future of SEND support in West Sussex via a consultation on the council’s upcoming SEND and Inclusion Strategy ( https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/send-and-inclusion-strategy-2025-2030).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there is still more to be done, the plan has already helped improve the quality and efficiency of SEND services, ensuring children and young people receive the support they need to thrive.

User (UGC) Submitted

Improvements made over the last year in the Education and Health Care Plan (EHCP) process are a key area of progress. Recently published figures ( https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/media/s52ng5ej/send_scorecard_2024_quarter_2.pdf) show that the number of assessments being carried out within 20 weeks is increasing month-on-month, and the average number of weeks taken to complete an assessment is also reducing steadily.

By the end of 2024 there were 1,565 more children in West Sussex with a finalised EHCP compared to the end of 2023. Since 2019, the number of EHCP assessments completed in West Sussex has increased by over 60%, reflecting the growing demand for support and pressure on council services.

The council is working to strengthen SEND support in mainstream schools while also ensuring that specialist provision remains available for children who need it. In some cases, special schools will work with mainstream schools to share their expertise, helping to create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children & Young People, Learning and Skills said: “I know that many families in the county are understandably feeling frustrated when it comes to SEND support. However, although there is still a long way to go, real progress is being made.

“One of our main goals has been to improve the EHCP assessment process so families can get the right support when they need it, and we are seeing things getting better here.

“We’re also working hard to improve the support available in mainstream schools and foster collaboration with special schools. Our priority is not to cut costs, but to always do what’s best for each child.”

Dr James Ramsay, NHS Sussex Chief Medical Officer, said: “In response to feedback from families, and as part of our commitments in the joint SEND Improvement Plan, we’re working hard to improve communications and information sharing for families while they wait for services, as well as access to support. This includes steps to develop a needs-based approach for neurodevelopmental conditions; better assessment and post assessment processes; working with schools to build inclusive educational environments; and training more practitioners in both general practice and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise there is still a long way to go, especially in relation to waiting times for some health services, after increased demand over recent years. This is a priority area of work for us and something which our teams continue to work relentlessly on to improve.”

To build on the progress made through the SEND Improvement Plan, the council is developing a new five-year SEND & Inclusion Strategy, set to launch in autumn 2025. This will outline the long-term vision for SEND services in West Sussex.

To make sure this strategy reflects the needs of the community, the council are asking residents to share their views ( https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/send-and-inclusion-strategy-2025-2030).

Families, professionals, and young people all have the chance to help shape the future of SEND services in the county by taking part in a consultation on the council’s website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan Westwood, CEO of the West Sussex Parent Carer Forum said: "As the DfE strategic representative for parent carers in West Sussex, we welcome the progress made so far through the SEND Improvement Plan and remain committed to working 'Together for Change' with our partners. Through this work, we aim to ensure the Plan and new Strategy will have a significant and positive impact on the lives of our SEND families.

“We strongly encourage all parent carers to take part in this important consultation, so that their lived experience helps to bring meaningful change to the future of local SEND services.”

Cllr Russell said: “We remain focused on making real, positive changes that benefit children, young people, and families across West Sussex. By working together, we can create a system that delivers the high-quality support our SEND community needs and deserves, giving everybody the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

For more information, an article by Cllr Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children & Young People, Learning and Skills is available to read on the council’s website: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/news/progress-in-send-services-a-commitment-to-supporting-every-child/