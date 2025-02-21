West Sussex County Council supports community art project to enhance Worthing railway station approach

To involve the local community in work to enhance the approach to Worthing railway station, West Sussex County Council included a community art project in its infrastructure improvement plans.

The Railway Approach partnership scheme is part of the Worthing Growth deal, a five-year partnership with West Sussex County Council and Worthing Borough Council. It has successfully upgraded the front of the station, with improved walking and cycling access and newly planted green areas, to enhance accessibility and safety.

With the support of Govia Thameslink Railway, the county council commissioned Artyface Community Art to create four mosaic roundels to decorate the front of the station with support from local ceramics artist, Alice Mara.

Specialising in mosaics and ceramics, Artyface works with schools, councils, and community groups to make legacy public art. Their public artwork already decorates other railway stations and playgrounds around the South of England.

Worthing station entrance with the Seaside and Worthing mosaic roundels.

Drawing inspiration from Worthing’s history, Southern Railway’s colours and the seaside location, Artyface ran school and community workshops to design and make the tiles to create the mosaics. The hundreds of tiles in the roundels have all been handmade by local people who attended the workshops, to tell the story of Worthing.

Maud Milton, Artyface founder and lead artist, said: “The roundels are rich with local history and celebrate all things Worthing. Especially poignant are the meanings in the tiles that people of all ages and abilities made with us using toys, jewellery and personal items from relatives no longer alive, alongside other fun and meaningful words and designs. They’re designed to be read and wondered over, adding a long-term legacy artwork to Worthing railway station that reflects the character of this vibrant, exciting and beautiful seaside town.”

This scheme is part of the Worthing Growth Programme, providing up to £12 million of investment into the Worthing Public Realm Improvements project to improve access to the train station and connections between the station, the seafront and key sites in the town.

Councillor Steve Waight, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said: “Partnership and community are essential elements of our commitment to make public spaces in Worthing more accessible, sustainable and safe. Including a community art project in the planned work was an effective way to express that, especially as Artyface involved hundreds of local people in their workshops which has resulted in four artistic roundels for the station that celebrate Worthing.”

Four mosaic roundels created for Worthing railway station with tiles handmade by members of the local community.

Lauren Heap, Southern’s West Coast Area station manager, said: “These plaques serve as a wonderful nod to the town our railway serves, from its rich history playing host to author Jane Austen, to coastal attractions like the pier, promenade and beach.

"Almost two million passengers pass through Worthing station each year and, with 2025 marking the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, we’re encouraging more people to take the train and explore the great destinations it can take you to.”