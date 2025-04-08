West Sussex designers to create stunning Beautiful Borders at BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talented garden designers from West Sussex are set to inspire thousands of visitors at the BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair at Beaulieu in the New Forest (2 - 4 May) with their stunning Beautiful Borders.

Always popular at BBC Gardeners’ World events, the small but perfectly formed Beautiful Borders are 9m2 miniature show gardens, packed with creative planting and design inspiration for small gardens and difficult spaces. The theme for this year’s Spring Fair Beautiful Borders is ’Cultivating Connections’ and designers have been quick to take up the challenge.

Arundel-based Briony and Jonathan Dakic from Dakic Garden Design will be showcasing The 160th Unbirthday of Alice in Wonderland (pictured above, left), a whimsical Border that celebrates 160 years of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Inspired by the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, the designer’s 360-degree garden will immerse visitors in a world of playful chaos and surreal charm, where heart-shaped playing cards flutter gently among the branches of a woodland canopy. Mismatched chairs will create an eclectic seating arrangement while oversized teacups spill over with vibrant plants, symbolising the eccentricity of Wonderland. The highlight is the "Unbirthday Cake" - a surreal, oversized cake surrounded by flourishing flowers that seem to defy logic and form. Mushrooms mark the way to the Caterpillar’s hookah and the March Hare joins the fun too.

The Border will feature a lively mix of colour and texture, with lavender, forget-me-nots and tulips paired with ivy, daffodils, and wildflowers. Each element invites guests to lose themselves in the spirit of the “unbirthday,” celebrating both Alice’s magical world and the joy of playful, unexpected beauty - an homage to Wonderland where anything is possible.

The Sunset Escape Border by Megan Chapman, a Billingshurst-based student at Brinsbury College, Pulborough

Megan Chapman, a Billingshurst-based student at Brinsbury College, Pulborough has designed a Spring Fair Border called Sunset Escape (pictured above, right). When living with chronic illness and mental health issues, every moment can be a struggle. Finding calm can feel impossible so to be able to take a break at the end of each day and take in the beauty of a sunset can be transformative. Megan’s design includes fragrant herbs and a bowl of fidget pebbles to add a sensory element, with a phone lockbox to eliminate the temptation of ‘doom scrolling’. A static water feature creates a silent space to reduce overstimulation. Sunset Escape is a garden space to refresh, check-in and gather hope, to connect to nature and to special people, and to spark meaningful conversations.

Lucy Tremlett, Event Director at Immediate Live, organisers of the BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair, said: “We’re always blown away by the creativity, brilliant design, hard work and effort that goes into creating the Showcase Gardens and Beautiful Borders. We can’t wait to see Briony and Megan bring their designs to life at Beaulieu. Spring Fair visitors can look forward to a really exciting collection of gardens this year, packed with inspiring ideas to try at home.”

The BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair celebrates the start of the gardening and growing season with its longer, warmer days, new shoots, buds and blooms. It’s a great day out for gardeners and non-gardeners alike, and tickets include access to all of Beaulieu’s attractions, like the National Motor Museum and Palace House. Spring Fair highlights include the headline sponsor’s Hillier Experience with its large, woodland-themed feature garden, advice pods and shop, glorious Showcase Gardens and Beautiful Borders, and the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine stage featuring special guests, Adam Frost (Fri), Arit Anderson (Sat) and – new for 2025 - Carol Klein (Sat and Sun), with the Magazine editors. Stage sponsor, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, return with their popular Plants of the World sessions, hosted by gardening and horticulture expert, David Hurrion.

The BBC Gardeners’ World team will be introducing the ‘Make a Metre Matter’ campaign, designed to encourage as many people as possible to transform one metre of outdoor space for the good of the planet. From tiny ponds and salad patches to compost heaps and pollinator-friendly mini-beds, the collective effect of these nature-friendly metres will be significant. Spring Fair visitors are encouraged to register their campaign metres at GardenersWorld.com for a chance to win £500 or £1,000 of Crocus vouchers. More than 3,700 metres have already been registered. Award-winning garden designer, Pip Probert (BBC 2 Your Garden Made Perfect), is creating a collection of Make a Metre Matter designs to inspire Spring Fair visitors to get involved and create their own.

New for 2025 is the Spring Table, a stylish new space for seasonal food, drink and outdoor décor inspiration. Host Chris Bavin, the BBC food presenter, welcomes guest chefs and mixologists from the Lime Wood and Pig hotels for no-cook recipe demos and cocktail masterclasses. Mushroom experts, Caley Brothers, will be preparing fabulous fungi while floral designer, Jordan Weston, introduces the art of Ikebana flower arranging.

Throughout the Spring Fair, there are hands-on floristry, tablescaping, mushroom-growing and willow weaving workshops to choose from, talks, tours and workshops by plant and food experts, ‘In Conversation With’ Stage chats with gardening personalities, garden shopping, and ideas and plants-aplenty to take home. Visitors can browse and buy seasonal food at the Good Food Market, and there are children’s activities, animals, live music and vintage vehicles. There’s an exclusive Club Lounge for BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine subscribers and Hillier Gardening Club members, and a VIP Lounge for VIP Extra ticket holders.

Tickets for the BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair 2025 are on sale now at www.bbcgardenersworldfair.com. Prices are from £17.00 and include access to Beaulieu’s extensive grounds, gardens and attractions, like the National Motor Museum and Palace House. Well-behaved dogs on leads welcome in the outdoor areas.

