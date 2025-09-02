West Sussex Freemasons support Infant Bereavement Suite at St Richard’s Hospital

Families facing the heartbreak of losing a baby or child will benefit from a recent donation made by West Group Sussex Freemasons to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester. The hospital’s dedicated infant and child bereavement room, The Gibson Suite, provides a safe and private space where grieving parents and families can spend time with their child and create precious memories in peace. The suite, which is also used in cases of child loss beyond infancy, allows parents to hold their child’s hand, say goodbye, and find some comfort away from the busy wards of the hospital.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help support the ongoing care provided in the suite, Bishop Edward Story Lodge and Manor of Bosham Chapter—both meeting in Chichester—have donated essential equipment worth £600. The funds will contribute to the refurbishment and development of the facility, ensuring it remains a place of dignity, privacy, and comfort for families at their most difficult time.

Naomh Stanford, Specialist Bereavement Lead for Obstetrics and Gynaecology Services at St Richard’s, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This room is vital to allow parents and families time together in a safe space to say goodbye to their child and to make important memories in peace. We desperately need help to raise funds to allow us to develop the room, which will support families’ needs whilst experiencing such a devastating sad loss.”

Naomh Stanford, Specialist Bereavement Lead for Obstetrics and Gynaecology Services, receives the donated items from John Spence, Chairman of the West Group of Sussex Freemasons.

John Spence, Chairman of the West Group of Sussex Freemasons, added:

“We were so pleased to be able to support The Gibson Suite and, through the provision of these items, help the staff support grieving parents. Our visit to St Richard’s really emphasised the importance of the care and compassion offered here.”

One parent who used the suite described its importance:

“I was touched that there was a place within the hospital where I could go and give birth in peace. Being able to spend time with my baby in calm surroundings, apart from the main maternity suite, was invaluable. To hold and give my baby one final cuddle goodbye in such a supportive way is something I will never forget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gibson Suite continues to rely on donations to maintain and enhance the vital service it provides.

For more information about Freemasonry in West Sussex, visit www.wgsm.co.uk. To learn more about Bishop Edward Story Lodge, see www.bishopedwardstory.org.uk.