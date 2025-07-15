West Sussex Freemasons support Motor Gala at Bognor Regis

The West Group of Freemasons, including members of the Classic Motoring Lodge, proudly took part in this year’s A Drive Through Time motor gala held at West Park, Bognor Regis. The event, organised by Bognor Regis Town Council, drew crowds for a celebration of classic cars, community spirit, and family fun.

Among the standout displays was a 1928 Rolls Royce, exhibited by the Freemasons, drawing admiration from car enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.

The sun shone throughout the afternoon, providing perfect weather for visitors to enjoy a wide-ranging showcase of vehicles from across the decades. Alongside the car exhibits, the event featured a charity fair and a live screening of the British Grand Prix, adding to the vibrant festival atmosphere.

Freemasons from Bognor Regis, Chichester, Littlehampton, and Worthing — where the Classic Motoring Lodge is based — were well represented. The Classic Motoring Lodge is known as the “go-to” lodge for those with a passion for both Freemasonry and classic cars.

Classic Car Display

West Group Chairman John Spence reflected on the experience, saying:

“This is the first time that we have attended the A Drive Through Time event, but it will not be the last. A great family day out with a very eclectic mix of vehicles on display. What’s not to like?”

The Freemasons' involvement highlights their ongoing commitment to community engagement and support for local events. For more details see www.wgsm.co.uk