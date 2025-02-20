West Sussex homebuyers prioritise pets with their purchases

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today is National Love Your Pet Day (February 20) and it seems West Sussex is a county of pet lovers, as 20% of people say they would put off their dream home purchase if it wasn’t suitable for their pet.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a recent survey commissioned by Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, one-fifth admitted they would be unlikely to pursue their dream home if it wasn’t suitable for their pet.

The same survey also revealed that 63% of respondents living in West Sussex have made adaptations to their home to make it more suitable for furry family members and spent an average of £235 doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, says the results are not surprising.

West Sussex homebuyers prioritise their pets with their purchases

"We know that pets are an integral part of the family and our research confirms that homeowners are prioritising their needs as well as their own when choosing a property. We find that our developments offering plenty of green space, walking routes, and animal-friendly features are favoured by customers looking to make life as comfortable as possible for everyone living there – including pets.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes is currently building Nursery Fields in North Berstead and Sylvan Meadows in Arundel.