West Sussex homebuyers prioritise pets with their purchases
In a recent survey commissioned by Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, one-fifth admitted they would be unlikely to pursue their dream home if it wasn’t suitable for their pet.
The same survey also revealed that 63% of respondents living in West Sussex have made adaptations to their home to make it more suitable for furry family members and spent an average of £235 doing so.
Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, says the results are not surprising.
"We know that pets are an integral part of the family and our research confirms that homeowners are prioritising their needs as well as their own when choosing a property. We find that our developments offering plenty of green space, walking routes, and animal-friendly features are favoured by customers looking to make life as comfortable as possible for everyone living there – including pets.”
Barratt David Wilson Homes is currently building Nursery Fields in North Berstead and Sylvan Meadows in Arundel.