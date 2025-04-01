West Sussex housebuilder connects past and present by supporting local history book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housebuilder in West Sussex has funded a book about the history of Arun by a local author in a fitting “old meets new” tribute.

Brian Allsopp, who has lived in Walberton Parish, Arun District, most of his life, created Moments in Time: A Visual Journal of Walberton Parish History, which offers a pictorial history of the parish showing it as it was years ago. It explores the cultural and historical landscape of the district, linking its ancient roots and with its ongoing transformation into a thriving modern community.

Covering all three villages – Warburton, Binsted and Fontwell – the 401page book was produced as not-for-profit, so that the community can enjoy it as a legacy for several generations.

Brian approached leading UK housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division, which is currently building Sylvan Meadows in Walberton and Nursery Fields in North Bersted, for support with funding the production of the book and Barratt were only too happy to help.

Brian Allsopp visited Sylvan Meadows to hand over copies of his book

The book is now published and Brian was invited to attend Sylvan Meadows to meet the team, for an official handover of 50 copies of the book, which will be included in a welcome pack for customers moving in to Sylvan Meadows, allowing the new arrivals to learn something about the village of which they are now a part.

Brian said: “This Parish has a fascinating and layered history and I wanted to document it in a way that created a legacy for future generations to enjoy. I’d like to thank Barratt for their support this book is a testament to the people and events that have shaped it. Barratt’s contribution is gratefully received and is a fitting tribute to bridging the past local history with the present day.”

Barratt recognises the importance of preserving local history while shaping the future. The company is dedicated to creating well-connected communities that hare fit for the future.

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager for Barratt David Wison Homes Southampton division, commented: “We are delighted to support Brian and his mission to capture the rich history of Walberton while celebrating its ongoing transformation. Barratt is not just about constructing homes, the company builds communities while being considerate of the existing surroundings – so for us it seemed the obvious pairing and we’re pleased we could help.”

The book is available from [email protected] at a reduced cost of £20 plus postage if applicable. Current sales total is 380.