West Sussex housebuilder delivers strong performance in a challenging market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Developments in West Sussex has revealed a strong operational and financial performance in its latest trading update.

The housebuilder, which is bringing new homes to the county through its Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes developments, has released its update for the year ending June 30 and, despite the continued economic and political uncertainty, has delivered a strong operational performance.

Demand remains strong for the housebuilder’s new homes, with a net private reservation rate of 0.58 per active outlet per week, an increase of 5.5% on FY23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First-time buyer activity has stabilised and shown some recovery, accounting for 27% of FY24 private reservations, compared with 25% in FY23. Meanwhile, demand amongst existing homeowners remained resilient, at 16% of private reservations in the year, compared with 11% FY23.

Street scene at a West Sussex development.

These figures have given Barratt an adjusted profit before tax that is anticipated to be slightly ahead of previous expectations. This reflects the continuing strong demand from buyers and Barratt’s commitment to building the high-quality, sustainable developments the country needs.

Barratt is also well positioned for FY25, with total forward sales (including Joint Ventures) of 7,239 homes at a value of £1,912.3m.

James Dunne, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Southampton Division, said: “While the political and economic climate remains challenging, we have delivered a strong operational performance, which reflects the exceptional work of our employees, sub-contractors and suppliers, and their commitment to delivering high-quality homes that people want to live in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, the housebuilder confirmed that its proposed combination with Redrow has received strong shareholder support and, subject to the CMA’s approval, the two businesses will be brought together to create and exceptional UK housebuilder, ensuring Barratt is well positioned for the future.

In June this year, Barratt was awarded 89 Pride in the Job Awards for outstanding site management in the 2024 NHBC Awards. This is more than any other housebuilder for the 20th consecutive year.

James added: “We are so proud of our site managers and of our unbroken 20-year record in winning these awards. The Pride in the Job Awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and embody our commitment to looking after our customers and building the highest-quality homes.”

These awards complemented the recognition of Barratt’s focus on quality and customer service by customers, who awarded Barratt the maximum 5-Star rating in the HBF customer satisfaction survey for the 15th successive year, a record which is unique amongst the major housebuilders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder’s lead on innovation and sustainability continues to be recognised, with the Group maintaining its position in the CDP’s Global Climate Change A List for Leadership, one of fewer than 365 companies worldwide, underlining the Barratt’s position as the most highly rated UK national housebuilder.

Barratt’s participation in the Energy House 2.0 project at Salford University attests to its commitment to build homes fit for the future. Barratt and Saint-Gobain UK and Ireland are building ‘eHome2’, an innovative home that will test housebuilding techniques and products across a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions. Research findings of this industry-leading project will influence how homes are built around the world.

Barratt Developments is building new homes across the region. For more information on their new developments in West Sussex, visit: Nursey Fields and Sylvan Meadows.