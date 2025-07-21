West Sussex Jobcentres supporting more customers with help from local partners
Together with localised services and external stakeholders there are planned training courses for the coming months in Hospitality, Digital Marketing and home-based childcare.
Along with the usual National Careers Service cv help and support workshops, WSCC are holding a ‘Creating the perfect CV/Application form’ webinar on Wednesday 6th August (17.30 – 18:00) This is a free event, and tickets can be obtained through the online platform Eventbrite.
For those nearer a return to the workplace short term Work experience placements are being used. These placements give people the opportunity to spend time in a real workplace to learn about a job, industry, or career path. Participants can build skills and confidence and see if a job or industry is right for you. For further information please speak to your local Jobcentre.