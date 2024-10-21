West Sussex man takes on extreme challenge for The Brain Tumour Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Wood, from Shoreham-by-Sea, will line up for the World’s Toughest Mudder, in Florida, in memory of his brother Graham.

A man from West Sussex will take on The World’s Toughest Mudder in Bartow, Florida on November 9, to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The World’s Toughest Mudder is a 24-hour event designed to challenge even the fittest endurance athletes, and is described by organisers as demanding “extreme grit, stamina, and mental toughness to survive".

There are 20 gruelling obstacles to negotiate over a five-mile lap, with participants asked to complete as many laps as they can manage in the time.

Paul Wood training for World Toughest Mudder.

Paul Wood, an electronic security manager from Shoreham-by-Sea, was inspired to take on the tough challenge after losing his younger brother, Graham, to a brain tumour earlier this year.

Graham, who lived in Pevensey Bay, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2014, after losing consciousness whilst on his motorbike. He had hoped to accompany Paul on his trip to America, but sadly died in March this year. Paul said:

“Graham was a proper character. As the youngest of us he was also the cheekiest of us. His strength of character meant he always seemed to be at the centre of things.

"He was very loyal to his friends, and would always be there with a big hug.

Paul with Graham and Graham's son Reuben.

“Graham loved his motor bikes, it was a hard thing for him to come to terms with, that after his accident he never road a bike again. We did however give him a motorbike hearse for his final ride.

“Graham always wanted to support me if I took on the World’s Toughest Mudder, and it’s sad that he will not get the chance now.”

Paul, 52, has been fundraising all year by taking on other endurance events, including half marathons in Brighton and in Hastings, where the brothers were born; the South Coast Ultra Challenge; and Europe’s Toughest Mudder, where he picked up an impressive second place in his age group, and 24th place overall.

But the World’s Toughest Mudder will be by far his most daunting challenge yet.

Paul Wood on a previous challenge.

He said: “I’ve been doing Tough Mudder events for a while and have always done hard physical challenges, but I’ve increased my training the last few months to prepare.

“I have done large runs over the South Downs, and cycles of 70 miles to see family members, as well as sessions in the gym. I tend to train ten times a week, which, including my recent events, can total around 40 hours a month.

“I’m most looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at the event, which is meant to be unreal – so many people, all with a single purpose.

“It’s something I’ve never done before, which does give me nerves, and the anticipation is all the greater because the event organisers don’t give prior warning of what the obstacles are. You have to prepare for the unknown! But thinking of Graham will keep me strong.

Paul has completed several events this year.

“I think that if I gave up Graham would take the mickey out of me and call me rather rude things.

So if I am seven hours in, having just started another lap, cold even in my wet suit and finding it hard to get running again, my hands & feet hurting, I will think about the pain Graham must have felt during the treatments and operations he had over the last nine years, and the fact he would have thrown some casual insults my way to make me smile - and that will keep me going through whatever the event throws at me.”

Fundraising for The Brain Tumour Charity is going well, and Paul is thrilled to have exceeded his £2000 target. https://www.justgiving.com/page/paul-wood-worlds-toughest-mudder-for-graham-wood

Paul explains: “The life expectancy for some brain tumours is so short and it hasn’t improved in decades. Graham had numerous operations and treatments, including taking part in a drugs trial that he knew may not help him, but could help future sufferers, all the time knowing that his remaining life would be significantly shorter no matter what he did.

“I want to help raise money so one day the cancer can be beaten and people are not told, as we were, that must of the tumour has been removed, but we were not able to remove the rest.

“I’m taking on these events to help raise funds and awareness for people and families who find themselves in similar situations to ours.”

Lucy Callaghan, from the Events Team at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are blown away by Paul’s incredible efforts and wish him all the best for this toughest of challenges.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of the under 40s and, unlike other cancers, survival rates have not improved over the last 40 years.

“We are leading the way in changing this and truly fighting brain tumours on all fronts through our work."

The Brain Tumour Charity funds pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options as well as raise awareness of brain tumour symptoms and effects to bring about earlier diagnosis.

The Charity also provides support for everyone affected so that they can live as full a life as possible, with the best quality of life.