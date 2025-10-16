West Sussex Mind announces comedy fundraiser this November
Held at Worthing Rugby Club, the event will showcase a brilliant line-up of local comedians, including Andy Fox, Sam Chant, Christian Jegard, Ali Jay and Charlotte Madden. Guests can look forward to an evening packed with entertainment, all while raising vital funds to support mental health across West Sussex.
One of the performers, Sam Chant said “I’m really excited to be supporting West Sussex mind. My family have personally experienced their help and we are truly grateful. They found us a path to support, when nobody else could. I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to give back a little, whilst doing something I enjoy.”
Guests can also enjoy delicious food, generously donated by Reema Restaurant in East Preston, with both meat and vegetarian meal options available for those purchasing a comedy and meal ticket.
This exciting fundraiser is proudly sponsored by Freeman Brothers Funeral Directors, a family-run business serving communities in Sussex and Surrey since 1855.
Courtney Everett, Community Fundraising Lead at West Sussex Mind, said: "This is a fun and exciting event that we are really looking forward to hosting alongside some fantastic local talent. Events like this not only bring the community together but also raise vital funds to support the mental health services so urgently needed across West Sussex."
Tickets are available now from £7, with options available for comedy-only or comedy plus a meal. All proceeds go directly to supporting West Sussex Mind’s work in the local community.
You can get your tickets now at [ https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/WestSussexMindComedyNight2025].