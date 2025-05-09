West Sussex Mind champions community for Mental Health Awareness Week with support from the High Sheriff of West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex Mind has teamed up with Dr Tim Fooks, the new High Sheriff of West Sussex, to highlight the importance of community during Mental Health Awareness Week from 12 to 18 May.

The theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week is community, to remind us that we thrive when we have strong connections with others and a supportive community around us.

West Sussex Mind, the Worthing-based mental health charity, is deeply rooted in the communities it serves. Providing one-to-one and group mental health support, along with specialist mental health training, the charity raises awareness and promotes understanding about mental health.

Throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, West Sussex Mind is running a number of events to bring people together and to highlight the support it provides. These range from a wellbeing event for young people at West Durrington Campus (Northbrook College), a beach clean in Littlehampton and a creative writing workshop for service users through to a stall at Worthing Market.

Julie Bailey and Dr Tim Fooks

Deputy CEO Kate Scales explained: "This year's theme of community is a perfect fit for our charity. Our teams are running a wonderful and varied programme of events to raise more awareness of our support, foster connections and wellbeing and encourage people to come forward for support."

Choosing to champion mental health and resilience during his tenure as High Sheriff, Tim Fooks acknowledges that the incidence of mental health problems is continuing to rise among all age groups.

Having served as a GP in Pulborough for over 30 years and as a trainer for other GPs, Tim is a big advocate for communities, saying that they are "an important part of what helps us cope with living and give us resilience and strength when we are struggling. In short, they keep us well."

He is delighted to support the work of West Sussex Mind, especially as the charity provides mental health training to businesses and organisations, as well as supporting individuals, and works to reduce mental health stigma in the community.

Dr Tim Fooks

He said: "West Sussex Mind doesn't just provide practical support for different groups, but it also communicates to the wider community about what mental health is and how people can support each other. It campaigns to increase awareness and understanding, so that we can all support those experiencing difficulties with their mental health, and reduce the stigma that can prevent people from seeking help.”

The High Sheriff and West Sussex Mind have a number of joint initiatives planned for 2025-26, including a campaign to tackle stigma among men, who can be reluctant to open up about their feelings and come forward for mental health support.