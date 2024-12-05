West Sussex pupils travel to London to sing alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at The Royal Albert Hall

Pupils from Fernhurst Primary School took part in a chance-in-a-lifetime choral performance

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forty pupils from Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, embarked on an unforgettable journey to London to sing at The Royal Albert Hall on Monday, November 25.

The Fernhurst children were among 600 pupils from across the UK who took part in the massed choir event at the famous venue to raise money for the children’s charity, Barnado’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £80,000 was raised on the night, helping Barnado’s to continue their work to support children and their families.

The trip was a chance-of-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on stage at the world famous venue

Under the expert guidance of music teacher Ana Lazar, the children learnt a repertoire of six songs at school in preparation for the event.

In London, the day began with rehearsals conducted by the acclaimed Benjamin Pope, who inspired the young singers to deliver their best performances.

The highlight of the event was their collaboration with the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, creating an unforgettable experience for both the performers and the audience alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the many memorable moments was a special performance of the song 'Proud' alongside the accomplished singer Heather Small.

Hunter, a pupil in Year 4, was interviewed by presenter Natasha Kaplinski during the performance.

He said that his favourite part of the day was "seeing The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” drawing enthusiastic cheers from across the hall.

As a token of this wonderful remarkable experience, Hunter received a gingerbread toy and decided to name it "Albert," in honour of the iconic venue that hosted their performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was not only a remarkable achievement for the children of Fernhurst Primary School but also a testament to the power of music in bringing communities together.

Jennifer Thornton, head teacher at Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “We were delighted to offer our pupils at Fernhurst this chance-of-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on a large stage.

“For them to be able to travel to London and perform at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall was a fantastic adventure.

“We hope that this opportunity will have inspired them to follow their passions and talents as they go through life.”