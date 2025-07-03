West Sussex stylist donates expertise to neurodiversity campaign led by Christine McGuinness

Although not a featured model herself, Kerry-Ann worked behind the scenes, providing hairstyling for Christine McGuinness and the campaign team. As Christine’s personal hair extensionist, Kerry-Ann was deeply moved to support a cause close to her heart.
“I’m a mum to a son with ASD, and through supporting him, I’ve come to recognise many traits of autism and OCD in myself too, although I remain undiagnosed,” Kerry-Ann explains. “It’s something I’ve quietly navigated over the years, and being part of this campaign really resonated with me on a personal level.”
Kerry-Ann says she wanted to use her skills to help spotlight the realities—and strengths—of neurodiversity.
“There’s still so much misunderstanding and judgement out there. I believe the more we share, the more we can shift perceptions. It was empowering to be part of something that gives a voice to our stories, and hopefully encourages others to feel seen and understood.”
Neuro Proud is the latest in a series of barrier-breaking campaigns from Models of Diversity, a charity founded by Angel Sinclair to push for authentic representation in fashion, beauty, and media.
socials @kbhairextensions
ALL IMAGES TO BE CREDITED @Amanda Akokhia Photography @modelsofdiversity