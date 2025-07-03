West Sussex stylist donates expertise to neurodiversity campaign led by Christine McGuinness

By kerry buckell
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 06:41 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 09:20 BST
Kerry-Ann Buckell, a leading celebrity hair extension specialist and stylist based in Sussex, has donated her time and talent to the powerful new campaign Neuro Proud, created by the inclusive fashion charity Models of Diversity and fronted by TV personality and autism advocate Christine McGuinness. The campaign, photographed by award-winning photographer Amanda Akokhia, celebrates and centres on neurodivergent voices, shining a light on the lived experiences of those with autism, ADHD, OCD and other forms of neurodiversity.

Although not a featured model herself, Kerry-Ann worked behind the scenes, providing hairstyling for Christine McGuinness and the campaign team. As Christine’s personal hair extensionist, Kerry-Ann was deeply moved to support a cause close to her heart.

“I’m a mum to a son with ASD, and through supporting him, I’ve come to recognise many traits of autism and OCD in myself too, although I remain undiagnosed,” Kerry-Ann explains. “It’s something I’ve quietly navigated over the years, and being part of this campaign really resonated with me on a personal level.”

Kerry-Ann says she wanted to use her skills to help spotlight the realities—and strengths—of neurodiversity.

“There’s still so much misunderstanding and judgement out there. I believe the more we share, the more we can shift perceptions. It was empowering to be part of something that gives a voice to our stories, and hopefully encourages others to feel seen and understood.”

Neuro Proud is the latest in a series of barrier-breaking campaigns from Models of Diversity, a charity founded by Angel Sinclair to push for authentic representation in fashion, beauty, and media.

socials @kbhairextensions

ALL IMAGES TO BE CREDITED @Amanda Akokhia Photography @modelsofdiversity

Christine McGuiness- hair by Kerry Ann Buckell, make up: Megan Gray

1. Contributed

Christine McGuiness- hair by Kerry Ann Buckell, make up: Megan Gray Photo: Submitted

The team and models for the Neuro Proud campaign with Models of Diversity and Christine McGuiness

2. Contributed

The team and models for the Neuro Proud campaign with Models of Diversity and Christine McGuiness Photo: Submitted

Kerry Ann Buckell - Celebrity Hair Stylist and Hair Extensions @kbhairextensions

3. Contributed

Kerry Ann Buckell - Celebrity Hair Stylist and Hair Extensions @kbhairextensions Photo: Submitted

Christine McGuiness and the glam team at the Neuro Proud Campaign

4. Contributed

Christine McGuiness and the glam team at the Neuro Proud Campaign Photo: Submitted

Related topics:SussexDiversityADHD
