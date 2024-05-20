West View Beach Hut bookings now open
A sure sign of spring in Seaford is seeing the flashes of colour pop up along the town’s popular promenade!
The Town Council has announced that the high in demand West View Beach Huts, offering members of the public their very own beach haven for a few days a week, are back along sunny Seaford’s promenade and ready for hire from now until September 22.
Situated right next door to Frankie’s Café kiosk, with access to toilets close by, these vibrant huts are ready to hire
The Huts get booked up very quickly, so book now to avoid disappointment.
You can book the West View Beach Huts by contacting the Seaford Tourist Information Centre at 37 Church Street, Seaford, BN25 1HG, 01323 897426.
Card and cash payments are accepted.