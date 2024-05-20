West View Beach Hut bookings now open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warmer weather must be on its way as Seaford Town Council brings a splash of colour to Seaford seafront with the return of its West View Beach Huts.

A sure sign of spring in Seaford is seeing the flashes of colour pop up along the town’s popular promenade!

The Town Council has announced that the high in demand West View Beach Huts, offering members of the public their very own beach haven for a few days a week, are back along sunny Seaford’s promenade and ready for hire from now until September 22.

Situated right next door to Frankie’s Café kiosk, with access to toilets close by, these vibrant huts are ready to hire

The Huts get booked up very quickly, so book now to avoid disappointment.

You can book the West View Beach Huts by contacting the Seaford Tourist Information Centre at 37 Church Street, Seaford, BN25 1HG, 01323 897426.