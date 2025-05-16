West Wittering Beach celebrates double award win for 2025 – Blue Flag and Seaside Awards underscore excellence

West Wittering Estate is thrilled to announce its continued success in achieving both the prestigious Blue Flag and the Seaside Awards for 2025. These accolades firmly position the popular West Sussex destination as one of the UK’s premier beaches, recognising its unwavering commitment to high environmental standards, exceptional bathing water quality, robust safety measures and outstanding visitor facilities.

The internationally recognised Blue Flag award signifies that West Wittering Beach meets and exceeds stringent criteria for environmental management, water quality, safety and environmental education. Complementing this, the Seaside Award celebrates beaches that provide a fantastic and well-managed visitor experience. Together, these awards highlight West Wittering as the ideal location for a relaxing, safe and memorable day by the sea.

At the heart of this recognition is the beach's dedication to maintaining excellent bathing water quality. Regular testing throughout the bathing season consistently rates the water as ‘Excellent’, offering visitors complete confidence whether they are swimming, paddling, or simply enjoying the refreshing sea.

Visitors can access real-time and historical water quality data via the Environment Agency’s official website. This valuable resource allows visitors to stay informed, particularly after periods of heavy rainfall or stormy weather which can temporarily impact water quality due to natural runoff.

West Wittering Beach awarded with the Seaside Award 2025.

Plan Your Perfect Beach Day – Pre-Booking is Essential

With these prestigious awards reaffirming West Wittering’s status as a top UK beach destination, high visitor numbers are anticipated. To effectively manage capacity and safeguard the delicate beach environment, all visitors are required to pre-book their parking space online in advance.

Online bookings close at 11:00pm the night before your intended visit and during peak periods, availability is limited. Visitors arriving without a pre-booked space may be refused entry to the car park, and there are no alternative parking options in the immediate vicinity.

Planning ahead also offers financial benefits, with pre-booked parking often discounted by up to 25% compared to on-the-day charges. Secure your space now by visiting: Book Your Visit.

West Wittering Beach awarded the Blue Flag Award 2025.

Safety First – Lifeguards on Duty Throughout the Season

Visitor safety remains a top priority at West Wittering. A team of professional and fully qualified lifeguards will be on duty daily throughout the summer season, diligently monitoring designated swimming areas and ready to assist in any emergency. Beachgoers are kindly requested to swim between the clearly marked red and yellow flags and to adhere to any safety guidance provided by the lifeguard team. Further safety information and lifeguard service timings can be found here.

Working Together to Protect Our Beautiful Beach

As proud recipients of the Blue Flag and Seaside Awards, West Wittering is deeply committed to preserving the natural beauty and cleanliness of the beach. Visitors are encouraged to play their part by disposing of all litter responsibly, refraining from using disposable barbecues, and showing respect for the protected dune areas and local wildlife.

By working together, we can ensure that West Wittering remains a cherished and special place for generations to come.

So, plan ahead, check the water quality, and book your visit today! West Wittering Beach looks forward to welcoming you to one of the UK’s finest beaches this summer.